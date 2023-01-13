Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get committee assignments after Democrats kicked them off
WASHINGTON — House Republicans have reinstated far-right Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona on committees again after Democrats stripped them of that privilege in 2021, multiple GOP sources said. The GOP Steering Committee, which doles out committee gavels and seats, voted to give Greene...
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'
"The president himself is a bit upset with the way it's been handled," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says. "I suspect you're always uncomfortable when something like this were to happen."Jan. 16, 2023.
Full Panel: ‘Impossible for the Biden administration to prosecute Trump at this point’
Hallie Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton and Marc Short join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the parallel investigations into President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, how the investigations may impact 2024 and unity against hate crimes ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.Jan. 15, 2023.
My new co-worker George Santos is a distraction and a danger to democracy
As a native New Yorker who grew up in a public housing development across the street from Donald Trump’s gilded golf course, I know what it’s like to have the neighborhood you love hijacked by a man who is deceitful to the core. Now, as I begin my...
Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats
Former Republican New Mexico State House candidate Solomon Peña is expected in court after being arrested in connection with a series of shootings that targeted four Democratic state officials. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what to expect from Peña’s court appearance and whether his previous criminal record could impact a potential trial. Jan. 18, 2023.
Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents
Pressure is mounting on President Biden as House Republicans call for the release of visitor logs to his Delaware home after documents marked classified were found at his private residence last week. NBC News’ Carol Lee and legal analyst Danny Cevallos have the details. Jan. 17, 2023.
Any anti-abortion legislation ‘headed straight for the trashcan,’ Virginia state senator says
State Sen.-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Va.) narrowly flipped a key Republican-held state Senate seat in a special election. He did so by campaigning against the 15-week abortion ban being pushed by Virginia’s Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.Jan. 17, 2023.
After criticism for silence, Biden White House takes questions about classified documents
WASHINGTON — The White House sought to deflect criticism that it is withholding facts about one of the biggest debacles of Joe Biden’s presidency, taking questions Tuesday about batches of classified records found in his home and an old office. A White House official, Ian Sams, spoke to...
House GOP announces new committee assignments
House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023.
Biden silent about special counsel investigation as more classified documents discovered
President Biden has been publicly silent about the special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified material. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports on the White House facing intensifying criticism about a lack of transparency.Jan. 17, 2023.
Jan. 15 — Biden admin. prepares for political consequences of classified docs
Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the twin special-counsel investigations into fmr. President Trump and President Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talks about the differences between the two cases during an exclusive interview. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) exclusively talks about the political repercussions for Biden.Jan. 15, 2023.
RNC chair race divides mega-donor family
This month's race to lead the Republican National Committee has split one prominent GOP mega-donor family: Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein. Elizabeth (who regularly goes by Liz) is backing the party's current chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, who has argued she deserves another term leading the party, which she's done since 2017. But...
