NBC News

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Former GOP candidate Solomon Peña to appear in court over allegedly targeting Democrats

Former Republican New Mexico State House candidate Solomon Peña is expected in court after being arrested in connection with a series of shootings that targeted four Democratic state officials. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains what to expect from Peña’s court appearance and whether his previous criminal record could impact a potential trial. Jan. 18, 2023.
NEW MEXICO STATE
NBC News

House GOP announces new committee assignments

House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023.
NBC News

Jan. 15 — Biden admin. prepares for political consequences of classified docs

Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the twin special-counsel investigations into fmr. President Trump and President Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talks about the differences between the two cases during an exclusive interview. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) exclusively talks about the political repercussions for Biden.Jan. 15, 2023.
NBC News

RNC chair race divides mega-donor family

This month's race to lead the Republican National Committee has split one prominent GOP mega-donor family: Elizabeth and Richard Uihlein. Elizabeth (who regularly goes by Liz) is backing the party's current chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, who has argued she deserves another term leading the party, which she's done since 2017. But...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

NBC News

