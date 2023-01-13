ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Deputies looking for leads in unsolved murder of Antwan Green

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Sunday marked seven years since a 26-year-old Charleston man was shot and killed at a West Ashley barbershop. On the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road in reference to a shooting. Authorities said Antwan LaMar Green was sitting on a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxg.com

Aiken County teacher placed on administrative leave after arrest

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C (WFXG) - An Aiken County teacher is on administrative leave after her arrest last week. Raquel Stevens is one of four people arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office after the investigation into an assault on a teenager led investigators to serve warrants at houses in Beech Island and North Augusta. The sheriff's office has charged Stevens with possession of anabolic steroids, possession of fentanyl, violation of drug distribution law, possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school, and unlawful neglect of a child.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Man sought in connection with armed robbery at Augusta motel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at an Augusta motel. The incident happened at the Super 8 motel on Washington Road on Tuesday. The subject is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Announcement raises questions about longtime Aiken County sheriff

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a political announcement sent to News 12 on Tuesday, it appears Sheriff Michael Hunt, the long-time sheriff in Aiken County, may not be seeking re-election. Hunt became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003 during a special election. He will be at an...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Arbery slaying convict moved to Augusta State Medical Prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the three men convicted in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has been moved to the Augusta State Medical Prison. Gregory McMichael, 67, was convicted in the Feb. 23, 2020, slaying along with his son Travis and neighbor William “Roddy” Bryan. Gregory McMichael...
AUGUSTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating after elderly man found dead in Walterboro

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in Walterboro early Tuesday morning. Officials with the Walterboro Police Department received a call regarding a man who was lying in a grassy area of Wichman and Savage Streets around 7:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find an elderly man “unresponsive with no […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wach.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
swlexledger.com

Lexington Police Department arrest validated gang member over the weekend

Lexington, SC 01/16/2023 (Paul Kirby) – Officers with the Lexington Police Department were assisted by deputies and K-9s from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and personnel from the SC Highway Patrol in capturing a validated gang member who attempted to evade them over the weekend. The also used their high-tech drone in this incident which occurred on Roberts Street within the town.
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

New details: Man arrested after 7-hour standoff in West Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department reports a man is in custody after barricading himself in a West Columbia hotel for seven hours. Officials said 34-year-old Jonathan Russell Saylor, locked himself in a hotel room at the Hilton Garden Inn on 110 McSwain Driver in West Columbia. Officers responded to domestic violence call around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17. When law enforcement arrived on the scene, Saylor shut the door on officers and told them he was going to shoot them. Officers trained in crisis negotiations made contact with Saylor to try and de-escalate the situation.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Big-rigs get involved in wrecks in Aiken, Richmond counties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening was working an accident on eastbound Interstate 520 at the Windsor Spring/Peach Orchard Road exit. The crash happened sometime before 6:20 p.m. and involved an 18-wheeler and five cars. No serious injuries were reported, but one lane...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Tractor trailer involved in head-on collision with passenger vehicle on Williston, Mt. Beulah Rd.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A tractor trailer has been involved in a head-on collision with a vehicle. According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, the head-on collision involving the 18-wheeler and the passenger vehicle happened at Williston Road and Mt. Beulah Road between New Ellenton and Williston, near Hillcrest Church of Windsor. Emergency dispatch […]
WILLISTON, SC
live5news.com

Troopers on scene of injury crash near Bonneau

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Berkeley County Monday night. The crash happened on Black Oak Road near Theomar Lane, just before 8:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch. The crash is listed with injuries. Troopers with the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

