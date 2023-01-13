Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Christina Applegate Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate reached a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards as her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate posed for photos inside the ceremony alongside Julia Roberts. The actress also showed off her fresh...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Coolidge Reacts to Sweeping Award Season Success: 'Surprise of a Lifetime' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Coolidge referred to her 2023 awards season success as the "surprise of a lifetime" on Sunday night after accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Coolidge won the award for her role as Tanya in Mike White's The White Lotus. The trophy now...
ETOnline.com
Bonnie Bartlett Details Past Open Marriage with 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels
Celebrated TV actress Bonnie Bartlett is opening up about her life and her 72-year-long marriage to Boy Meets World star William Daniels in her candid and revealing new memoir, Middle of the Rainbow. In her new book, Bartlett -- a two-time Emmy Award winner for her work on St. Elsewhere...
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Reveals Meryl Streep Is in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 -- See Her Priceless Reaction
Selena Gomez couldn't be more excited about her new co-star. The celebrated actress revealed on Tuesday that she's working alongside Meryl Streep on the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. Gomez took to Instagram to share a video in which she was seated between co-stars Steve Martin and...
ETOnline.com
'That '90s Show's Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith on Working With Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Again (Exclusive)
For That '90s Show, the original cast of That '70s Show reunited for a whole new look at the lives of their beloved characters. For Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, one of the most unexpected aspects was working with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher as a now real-life couple.
Channing Tatum is worried about 'trying too hard' in his relationship with Zoë Kravitz and admitted to following her Instagram fan accounts
"I have no chill," Tatum said of the Instagram fan accounts. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."
ETOnline.com
Eddie Murphy Talks Reuniting With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Why He Passed on 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
It's been a while since Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared the screen, but thanks to Netflix, the actors are co-stars once again! The former Saturday Night Live cast members reunited for the streamer's film, You People, an upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. The film follows Jonah Hill and...
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Details How Offset Fought for Their Family After She Filed for Divorce
Cardi B and Offset have been through their fair share of ups and downs! In a clip from the premiere episode of The Jason Lee Show, Cardi shared how the Migos rapper "fought" for his family after she filed to divorce Offset in Sept. 2020. "Me and Offset, we was...
ETOnline.com
Janelle Monae Delivers Powerful Speech While Accepting SeeHer Award at 2023 Critics Choice Awards
Janelle Monáe took the stage to accept the 2023 SeeHer award during Sunday's 2023 Critics Choice awards. According to the Critics Choice Association, the honor is presented to a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries. Prior to taking the stage,...
ETOnline.com
Jeff Bridges Dedicates Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award to His Father Lloyd Bridges
Jeff Bridges was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday. Bridges, 73, took the stage following a heartfelt introduction from Bridges' The Big Lebowski co-star John Goodman. "Jeff bridges...The man, the legend, the myth, The Dude," Goodman began, referencing Bridge's famous The Big...
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog
Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
ETOnline.com
Dolly Parton Gives Rare Insight Into Her 56-Year Marriage to Carl Thomas Dean (Exclusive)
Dolly Parton is sharing some rare insight into her 56-year marriage to Carl Thomas Dean. Parton spoke with ET's Rachel Smith in Nashville, where she shared the secret to their long-lasting union. "I think I've talked pretty much about everything through the years with Carl, and we're different people," Parton...
ETOnline.com
New Kids On The Block Singer Jonathan Knight Opens Up About 'Pressure' to Hide His Sexuality
New Kids on the Block's Jonathan Knight is happily married to longtime partner Harley Rodriguez, and is living his life in truth and with joy. However, that freedom and openness wasn't always something he felt was an option. During a recent episode of the podcast Frosted Tips with Lance Bass,...
ETOnline.com
What Kim Kardashian Thinks of Kanye West's Marriage Ceremony With Bianca Censori
Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband Kanye West's recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca have been...
ETOnline.com
'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says
Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
ETOnline.com
Sarah Hyland Says Chris Harrison Contacted Wells Adams After Podcast Shout-Out (Exclusive)
Sarah Hyland opened up on Sunday about former Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison mentioning her husband Wells Adams in his podcast last week. The Modern Family alum said that Harrison contacted her husband -- a former Bachelorette contestant -- to let him know about the shout-out. The Most Dramatic Podcast...
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?' Tell-All: Yara Breaks Down Telling Jovi She's Not Ready For Baby No. 2
Yara isn't ready for baby no. 2 just yet. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all, Yara breaks down as she defends having help with her and Jovi's 2-year-old daughter, Mylah, and shares why she doesn't presently want a second child. "We not...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Reveals the 'Only' Person to Make Kristen Bell Jealous
Dax Shepard is spilling some serious tea about his wife, Kristen Bell. In a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard revealed the only person to make Bell jealous. "She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you," Dax told guest Anna Kendrick on the show's Jan. 9 episode. "I'd never seen it. It blew my mind."
NPR
You will not be betrayed by 'The Traitors'
The new Peacock competition series The Traitors, all 10 episodes of which are now streaming, is goofy, hyperdramatic, suspenseful and pretty entertaining. The basic structure is this: 20 contestants are sequestered in a castle. Three of them are designated by the show as traitors. Viewers know which three, and the three are aware of each other and meet privately, but their identities are a secret to the rest of the group. Each round, there are two eliminations. One comes when the traitors choose someone to "murder," which they do by slipping a note under their door. The other comes when the entire group sits around a table and votes somebody out (everybody votes, traitors included).
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears
Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.
