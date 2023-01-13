ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Christina Applegate Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate reached a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards as her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate posed for photos inside the ceremony alongside Julia Roberts. The actress also showed off her fresh...
ETOnline.com

Cheryl Burke Says She Has Won Full Custody of Her and Matthew Lawrence's Dog

Cheryl Burke has a reason to celebrate following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. On Sunday, the former Dancing With the Stars pro shared that she has full custody of their dog. "Officially a FULL TIME dog mom… 2023, we’re off to a great start!" the 38-year-old dancer captioned a series...
ETOnline.com

What Kim Kardashian Thinks of Kanye West's Marriage Ceremony With Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian isn't concerned about her ex-husband Kanye West's recent marriage ceremony. The 42-year-old reality star is focusing on her four kids in light of the news that the 45-year-old rapper had a marriage ceremony with Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. A source tells ET that Kanye and Bianca have been...
ETOnline.com

'Magnum P.I.' Season 5 Is 'Sexier' and 'More Romantic' on NBC, Producer Says

Magnum P.I. is turning up the heat as it moves to its new home on NBC. Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks return as Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins in the resurrected action drama, which was saved by NBC last July after four seasons on CBS. When the series kicks off its 20-episode fifth season next month, there will be a bit more spice -- thanks in part to Magnum and Higgins' blossoming romance.
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

Dax Shepard Reveals the 'Only' Person to Make Kristen Bell Jealous

Dax Shepard is spilling some serious tea about his wife, Kristen Bell. In a new episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shepard revealed the only person to make Bell jealous. "She has only had jealousy over a single human, and it's been you," Dax told guest Anna Kendrick on the show's Jan. 9 episode. "I'd never seen it. It blew my mind."
NPR

You will not be betrayed by 'The Traitors'

The new Peacock competition series The Traitors, all 10 episodes of which are now streaming, is goofy, hyperdramatic, suspenseful and pretty entertaining. The basic structure is this: 20 contestants are sequestered in a castle. Three of them are designated by the show as traitors. Viewers know which three, and the three are aware of each other and meet privately, but their identities are a secret to the rest of the group. Each round, there are two eliminations. One comes when the traitors choose someone to "murder," which they do by slipping a note under their door. The other comes when the entire group sits around a table and votes somebody out (everybody votes, traitors included).
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All Recap: Bilal Boldly Asks Shaeeda to Have a Baby as She Breaks Down in Tears

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey was full of ups and downs on part three of this season's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special, which aired on TLC on Sunday. The couple discussed the tension between them this season over the decision to have a baby -- Shaeeda wanted to start trying immediately given that she's 37 years old and he wanted to wait -- and Shaeeda shockingly revealed that now she was the one who wanted to put off having children.

Comments / 0

Community Policy