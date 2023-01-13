Chelsea Handler Goes Sky Blue in Alex Perry Dress for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Handler made a chic arrival for her appearance on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” For the occasion, the seasoned comedian wore a baby blue Alex Perry dress.

Handler ’s maxidress had a slight plunging neckline and a pointy bra-like insert. It cinched her at the waist and came all the way down to her ankles. It had a slight slit in the back, right above her calves. She coordinated the look with a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps. Handler worked with stylist Molly F. Levin for her look.

When it came to hair, the host wore her signature blonde tresses in a middle part, with its wavy pieces framing her face. For accessories, she wore silver hoop earrings and a silver statement ring.

While on the show, the famed comedian talked about mentioning her family in her televised comedy specials, her upcoming hosting opportunities and a shocking revelation she had while in Africa with her sister.

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon about her recent discovery, Handler detailed how she learned the sun and the moon were two different things.

“I didn’t know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing. It was shocking to me as well. I was in Africa, we were on safari,” Handler said.

“My older sister, Simone, looked up at the sky and she said ‘Chelsea, Chelsea look up. It’s not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time.’ And I was like Scooby Doo, I’m like ‘Ruh Wha?’ I said, but they’re always together. As soon as I said that, she turned around and she goes, ‘What did you say?’ I was like ‘Oh shut up, shut up, shut up,’” Handler said to a slew of laughter from the audience.

Handler continues to stay busy on the comedic and hosting scene. Just last month, on Dec. 27, she ended her Netflix hiatus and released a new comedy special titled “Revolution” on the platform. She also is gearing up to host the Critics Choice Award s on Jan. 15. Handler also is set to guest host “The Daily Show” during the week of Feb. 6.