ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Chelsea Handler Goes Sky Blue in Alex Perry Dress for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

By Ayana Herndon
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qJNbn_0kE77NWa00

Chelsea Handler made a chic arrival for her appearance on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” For the occasion, the seasoned comedian wore a baby blue Alex Perry dress.

Handler ’s maxidress had a slight plunging neckline and a pointy bra-like insert. It cinched her at the waist and came all the way down to her ankles. It had a slight slit in the back, right above her calves. She coordinated the look with a pair of nude pointy-toe pumps. Handler worked with stylist Molly F. Levin for her look.

More from WWD

When it came to hair, the host wore her signature blonde tresses in a middle part, with its wavy pieces framing her face. For accessories, she wore silver hoop earrings and a silver statement ring.

While on the show, the famed comedian talked about mentioning her family in her televised comedy specials, her upcoming hosting opportunities and a shocking revelation she had while in Africa with her sister.

When asked by host Jimmy Fallon about her recent discovery, Handler detailed how she learned the sun and the moon were two different things.

“I didn’t know until I was 40 years old that the sun and the moon were not the same thing. It was shocking to me as well. I was in Africa, we were on safari,” Handler said.

“My older sister, Simone, looked up at the sky and she said ‘Chelsea, Chelsea look up. It’s not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time.’ And I was like Scooby Doo, I’m like ‘Ruh Wha?’ I said, but they’re always together. As soon as I said that, she turned around and she goes, ‘What did you say?’ I was like ‘Oh shut up, shut up, shut up,’” Handler said to a slew of laughter from the audience.

Handler continues to stay busy on the comedic and hosting scene. Just last month, on Dec. 27, she ended her Netflix hiatus and released a new comedy special titled “Revolution” on the platform. She also is gearing up to host the Critics Choice Award s on Jan. 15. Handler also is set to guest host “The Daily Show” during the week of Feb. 6.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
WWD

Kate Hudson Gets Vibrant in Red Cutout Michael Kors Dress for Netflix’s Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast

Kate Hudson attended the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast on Sunday in Los Angeles in a vibrant look. For the occasion, the actress wore a red Michael Kors Collection gown from the designer’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Hudson’s one-shoulder gown had accented cutouts on the each side of her hips, one crescent-shaped and one acute shaped. It also had a thigh high slit on one leg and a billowing skirt. More from WWD'Wednesday' Costumes From Season 1 on Netflix: The Standout Styles'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More StarsFront Row...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Niecy Nash Wins Critics Choice Award in Dazzling Jason Wu Sequined Gown

Niecy Nash embraced a full sequined look on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. Nash arrived on the red carpet in a dazzling strapless custom Jason Wu Collection gown. The details of her gown included a bustier-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline that had pointy accents. More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsCritics' Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals Evolution Through the YearsA Closer Look at the Men's Fashion at the 2023 Golden Globes The silhouette had a dramatic fit throughout, including a corset-like cinch at the waist. The gown was done in shimmering sequins and had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Hypebae

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos

Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Popculture

Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5

Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
HollywoodLife

Jay-Z Carries Son Sir, 5, In His Arms As He, Beyonce, & Their Daughters Return From New Year’s Vacation

Welcome home, Bey and Jay! After enjoying a New Year’s family vacation at an unknown destination, Beyonce, 41, and JAY-Z, 53, returned home to LAX Airport with their three children, on January 3. In the paparazzi pics, doting dad JAY-Z carried his son Sir, 5, in his arms, as he and Beyonce walked out of the airport with their daughters Blue Ivy Carter, 10, and Rumi, 5.
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy