Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfax Co. Supervisor seeks changes after thousands raise concerns over dangerous road
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County Supervisor said change is coming to a dangerous road in the county that most recently was the site of a car crash that left two area high school students dead earlier this month. Pat Herrity sent a series of Tweets on Monday thanking the Virginia […]
royalexaminer.com
Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers (1950 – 2023)
Priscilla “Prissy” Jane Landers, 72, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at Bennett’s Chapel on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 am, with Anne Sisson officiating. Priscilla was born in New York...
Greene resident arraigned in Madison Circuit Court; bench trial set for March 22
A Dyke man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase following a routine traffic stop back on September 3, 2022 waived formal arraignment, Wednesday, in Madison County Circuit Court. Brandon William Fitzner, 29, pled not guilty to three felony counts and three misdemeanor charges. The alleged charges include: Two counts of possession of a Schedule I/II drugs; Reckless Driving – disregard police command to stop; eluding; Driving on a revoked license; Reckless driving – endangering life or limb of another; Possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a summary of events Virginia State Police Trooper TR Yowell attempted to stop Fitzner’s white sedan on U.S. Route 29 North near Prince Michel Vineyard because the...
royalexaminer.com
Robert “Dave” Vanover (1944 – 2023)
Robert “Dave” Vanover, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 12, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. There will not be internment following the services.
royalexaminer.com
In Virginia, ‘patchwork’ of ordinances makes public-sector organizing a maze
On Jan. 17, Prince William County teachers and staff will begin voting on whether to join the growing number of public-sector workers who have maneuvered through Virginia’s maze of collective bargaining ordinances. Thirty-seven percent of U.S. workers employed by state and local governments belong to a union, compared to...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County Authorities investigate larcenies
Shenandoah County Authorities continue to seek suspects in gaming machine larcenies from convenience stores in several jurisdictions. Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager confirmed by email that the suspects most recently struck the 7-11 near Route 81 in Strasburg on Jan. 12. There are at least three suspects involved who are...
Washington Examiner
Virginia's 'equity' rot in schools is finally being addressed
The rot of “equity” runs deep in northern Virginia, and it has done so entirely unchecked until now. Four more high schools in Fairfax admitted to withholding notifications from students that they won National Merit awards, bringing the total up to seven. That makes up 25% of high schools in the county. In neighboring Loudoun County, 14 out of 17 high schools also delayed notifying students of their awards.
royalexaminer.com
Local teens Get IT!
This club will explore various aspects of IT and include both hands-on experiences to underscore lessons taught, then will culminate in June with an Escape Room adventure using, as clues, items learned throughout the class year. The goal is to mix fun and learning to enhance the student’s classroom experience.
royalexaminer.com
Crystal Cline launches campaign for Warren County Sheriff
Cline has served the Town of Front Royal for over 22 years in law enforcement. She currently serves as the Operations Captain, which is the operational commander of the patrol and investigations divisions (criminal and narcotic). Captain Cline also supervises all critical response areas, including the Emergency Services Team (SWAT), Crisis Negotiations Team, and the Civil Disturbance Unit.
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
theburn.com
New in NoVa: KPOT entering Northern Virginia market
A new Korean BBQ and hot pot restaurant chain is making its first moves into the greater Northern Virginia market. It’s called KPOT and they are working on initial locations in Falls Church and Woodbridge. KPOT blends two popular trends in Asian cuisine at the moment — the Korean...
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: If Those Hills Could Talk... Secrets of 3,200 Acres in Virginia
Since 1909, a beautiful tract of land near Front Royal has carefully guarded a varying set of not-so-public identities. Less than four miles from the northern entrance to the Skyline Drive near Front Royal, Virginia, lies a 3,200-acre tract of pretty Shenandoah Valley land that has a lot of stories to tell.
wsvaonline.com
Gas prices falling in state
Average gas prices in Virginia have fallen nearly two-and-a-half cents per gallon since last week, averaging 3-15 today. That’s according to a GasBuddy survey, which shows commonwealth prices are just under 14 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. Prices in the Harrisonburg market range between 3-06 and...
theriver953.com
Rockslide blocks 522 west of Winchester
A rockslide has blocked all northbound lanes on Route 522 west of Winchester near Hunting Ridge Road. The four-lane highway is divided in this section so crews are setting up a detour to provide a single southbound and northbound lane through the area. This traffic pattern will continue until the...
Virginia county to stop prosecuting several crimes
A Virginia prosecutor said in a letter that her office will not be involved in the prosecution of some misdemeanor crimes, deferring to law enforcement.
Comments / 1