Analyst Drops Daunting Prediction for Vikings Future
The Vikings lost their first playoff game in three years and their first home postseason game in five years.
Richard Sherman’s Harsh Words about the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings offseason began Sunday night — when most Vikings fans firmly believed the process would start next weekend.
Aaron Rodgers addresses his playing future in Tuesday’s podcast appearance
Now that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to make the playoffs for the first time since the
5 best Cincinnati Bengals teams of all-time
While the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to bring a Super Bowl title back to Ohio, that doesn’t mean the franchise
Keenan Allen Contract: Chargers Can’t Bring WR Back on Current Deal
The Chargers can't afford to keep the Keenan Allen contract, and if they keep him or not, the Chargers' NFL draft plan has to include a WR.
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys' 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
It’s a Revealing Fork in the Road for Adam Thielen
It's a revealing fork in the road for Adam Thielen afoot, the Vikings 32-year-old wide receiver whose resume already echoes
Year 1 of the O’Connell Era Had a Painful Reality
The numbers, pundits, theories, and efficiency metrics were correct: the 2022 Minnesota Vikings were an average team disguised — somehow
The 2022 Vikings Season Ends with Defensive Collapse
The 2022 season ends the only way possible for the Vikings. Anyone who has watched this team play football all
Skol (Face) Plant—Vikings’ Magical Season Fizzles at the Finish
Vikings Territory Breakdown: In 1998, Vikings placekicker Gary Anderson didnt miss a field all seasonuntil the playoffs. And now in
This Could Be the End of the Road for Vikings Lifer
One of the sorrowful byproducts of a premature playoff exit — especially for a 13-win team — is change. The
Vikings Playoff Run Comes to an Abrupt End
The Minnesota Vikings hosted their first playoff game since the Minneapolis Miracle, but this day would end in no miracle.
Did the Vikings Succeed in O’Connell’s Year 1?
It's certainly hard to call a season in which the Minnesota Vikings finished 13-4 anything but a resounding success. Knowing
The Draft Wire Sends the Vikings an Offensive Weapon in 2023 Mock Draft
Now that the Minnesota Vikings have been eliminated from the playoffs, and their 2022 season is complete, all the focus
Vikings Podcast: Disappointing Ending
Well, that went poorly. To be fair, the purple optimism was mixed with a thorough dose of gold skepticism, but
