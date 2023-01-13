Read full article on original website
Related
SJO boys host Prairie Central for a basketball battle royale on Tuesday
ST. JOSEPH - Tomorrow, the state-ranked SJO basketball squad will host 16-1 Prairie Central, who is in a two-way tie for first with Pontiac in the Illini Prairie Conference, for a battle with major conference implications. After dropping their third loss this season to the Pontiac Indians on Friday by...
Photo of the Day | January 15, 2023
URBANA - Tiger's Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta drives hard at the basket for a shot while being guarded by Bulldogs' Lucy Corley. Mboyo-Meta led the Urbana girls' squad with 13 points in the non-conference home game on Saturday. The senior converted six free throws out of her 13 attempts from the line as UHS's late-game burst was too late and not enough in the 60-44 finish.
8th grade Honor Roll students named at Unity Junior High
TOLONO - Unity Junior High School announced the 8th grade recipients achieving Honor Roll and High Honor Roll status for their academic performance during the second quarter two weeks ago. Congratulations to all the students who earned the requisite grade point average to celebrate the honor. High Honor Roll. Honor...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Darrius Tyler: This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree
The Following is This Week’s I AM, YOU ARE, WE ARE Honoree by Bailey Poggendorf. Darrius Tyler is a Danville native, and with his tenacity, you would not be wrong to think he is also an all-around superhero. Darrius grew up around here setting a great example to his...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
No Injuries in Vacant Home Friday Night Fire on North Vermilion
THE FOLLOWING IS A DANVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT RELEASE. Danville Fire Fighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the evening of January 13, 2023. Firefighters received the call at 7:32 PM. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the building, located at 1101 N. Vermilion Street. Firefighters quickly...
Anthony Dr. closed temporarily in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that Anthony Dr. will be closed temporarily beginning on Tuesday. The closure, between Dobbins Dr. and Dale Dr., is so a temporary wall on the southern shoulder of Anthony Dr. can be installed. Work is planned from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Tuesday, Jan. 17, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Community Comes Out for MLK Day Celebration; DHS Senior Wins Scholarship
(Ab0ve) District 118 Board Member Elder Tyson Parks, Jr introduces this year’s MLK Celebration Committee Scholarship winner; Danville High School Senior Mackenzie Blanden. A rainy day did not slow down Danville’s commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s legacy one bit on Monday (January 16th). There were those who bravely walked the parade route, and cars were lined up for that 10:30 AM parade at MLK Drive and Logan, with Danville Police Chief Christopher Yates leading the way. He told us that this time of year, he’ll always take rain.
Indiana man charged with kidnapping, vehicular hijacking in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a night of a kidnapping, carjacking and crimes that crossed state lines. An Indiana man is now behind bars in Champaign County facing several felony charges. Champaign Police responded to the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive around 9:24 p.m. Thursday night. They found 26-year-old Ryan Hutchison […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield man convicted of first degree murder
PIATT COUNTY, Ill., (WICS/WRSP) — A 19-year-old Springfield man has been convicted of first degree murder. A bench trial in Jerome Schmidt's murder case began on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Piatt County where the crime occurred. On Monday, January 17, a judge returned with a guilty verdict against Schmidt for first-degree murder.
Danville man asks for traffic stop review
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — One man in Danville feels unsafe driving on the roads, feeling scared whenever there’s a cop near him. Now, someone he’s known for 13 years is working to change that and bringing it forward to Danville City Council. Lloyd Randle, a former Danville Alderman, wants a review of traffic stops throughout […]
ourquadcities.com
Illinois has 2 Move Over Law crashes in 2 days
Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated two separate Move Over Law related crashes involving ISP squad cars within two days, according to a news release. About 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 57 northbound on entrance ramp from Illinois 17 in Kankakee County. An ISP Trooper was stationary on the right shoulder with emergency lights activated performing a traffic stop. A red 2010 Dodge Charger, traveling northbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left side of the ISP squad car. The offending vehicle fled the scene, the release says.
Man arrested after police chase, carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after Champaign Police said he was involved in a series of events that included a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police officials said officers were called to an “unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve attempted Champaign bank robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an attempted bank robbery that happened last week. The attempt happened on Jan. 10 at the Champaign County Schools Employees Credit Union, located at 1203 South Mattis Avenue. Crime Stoppers officials said a man walked in at 3 p.m. […]
Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.
Illinois State Police: Two killed in I-57 shooting, crash
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people from Arkansas were killed on Wednesday when Illinois State Police officials said they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 57. The crash happened in the southbound lanes just north of Chebanse. State troopers responded to the scene at 1:30 p.m. and found a 34-year-old female driver […]
Urbana Police looking for person with stolen credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are asking for help in identifying a person who they said was in possession of a stolen credit card. Officials said the suspect recently bought a MacBook laptop from an area business. He was captured on the store’s security cameras exiting the store after making the purchase. Anyone who […]
smilepolitely.com
Esquire Lounge is hosting a Pineapplefest
Esquire Lounge is hosting a tropical Pineapplefest on January 21st. The restaurant and bar will offer pineapple specials all day long in addition to live music from 7 to 10 p.m. this Saturday night. The special menu includes dishes like a spicy pineapple soup, pineapple pizza, and a teriyaki chicken...
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
Central Illinois sheriffs offer differing views on assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — With dozens of sheriffs speaking out against the controversial assault weapons ban, Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said he won’t weigh in on the constitutionality of a law. “We will always follow the law until if and when a law is found unconstitutional,” Heuerman said. “It isn’t our job to interpret […]
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.http://www.oursentinel.com
Comments / 0