Michigan State

7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding

By Anna Skog
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state.

The money will go toward either building or improving affordable housing units. Governor Whitmer said the total development costs of the projects funded across the state is anticipated to be around $176.6 million. She said they will create more than 1,160 jobs.

These are the West Michigan projects receiving funds:

  • Grand Rapids : $748,719 to Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids NPHC for 21 Weston Redevelopment
  • Grand Rapids : 1,121,240 to Woda Cooper Development, Inc. for Breton Grove II
  • Kalamazoo : $1,259,500 to Republic Development LLC & Mt. Zion Baptist Church for 730 N. Burdick Street
  • Stanton : $199,667 to TJ Acquisitions, LLC for Mainville
  • Coldwater : $434,564 to CRA Development, LLC & Cove Investments, LLC for Old Mill Race
  • Spring Lake : $1,480,000 to Samaritas; CCA Developer Two, LLC; Pinnacle Ventures, LLC and Little River Development, LLC for Samaritas Affordable Living Spring Lake
  • Three Rivers : $364,219 to PK Development Company for Woodbrook Apartments
A map of the affordable housing projects in West Michigan that are receiving funding from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023)

Ten other projects across Michigan are also receiving funding to build or improve affordable housing units.

“As rents and home prices go up across the state, it’s clear that quality, affordable housing is out of reach for far too many Michiganders,” said Whitmer in a news release. “We must build more housing, which is what makes this program so important.”

