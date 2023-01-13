7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state.

The money will go toward either building or improving affordable housing units. Governor Whitmer said the total development costs of the projects funded across the state is anticipated to be around $176.6 million. She said they will create more than 1,160 jobs.

These are the West Michigan projects receiving funds:

Grand Rapids : $748,719 to Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids NPHC for 21 Weston Redevelopment

A map of the affordable housing projects in West Michigan that are receiving funding from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023)

Ten other projects across Michigan are also receiving funding to build or improve affordable housing units.

“As rents and home prices go up across the state, it’s clear that quality, affordable housing is out of reach for far too many Michiganders,” said Whitmer in a news release. “We must build more housing, which is what makes this program so important.”

