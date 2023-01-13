Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend

It's been nearly 50 years since the Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade decision, guaranteeing the constitutional right to abortion in the United States ... and seven months since the Supreme Court's conservative majority struck that down. Since then, the abortion care landscape in the U.S. has changed dramatically. And that came after Florida's GOP-controlled legislature approved a 15-week abortion ban — a decision that has (and will continue to have) major implications for abortion care in the South.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO