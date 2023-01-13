Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month

The Amazing Acro-Cats, as seen on the Netflix series Cat People, are coming to Orlando for a long weekend of shows at the Orlando Rep. These cats — in contrast to the 99 percent of felines on this planet who just stare at you contemptuously when you request they repeat a cute trick — take the stage to perform all manner of athletic feats and even a spot of skateboard-riding. (Or, who knows, maybe they'll just sit on stage and lick themselves. Them's the breaks in cat fandom.) But it doesn't stop at that; there will also be the all-cat band Tuna and the Rock Cats with horn section Jazz Cats.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO