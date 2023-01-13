Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, in crash
Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic stop and crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.
cbs12.com
One person burned in brush fire in Jensen Beach
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital with burns and two others detained following a brush fire in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's office says the brush fire is along Savannah Road. A stretch of the road to Dixie Highway is closed. Authorities are...
cbs12.com
Man hospitalized after van overturns in Delray Beach crash
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after his van overturned during a crash. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. on N.W. 2nd St. in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the driver to Bethesda Hospital for further evaluation. The Delray Beach Police...
‘It was mass chaos’: 8 hurt in shooting at Florida car show event
Eight people were hurt in a shooting at a car show on Monday in Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie Sheriff's Office said.
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
cbs12.com
Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
cbs12.com
St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
Ariz. man, 18, dies in crash that leaves 4 hurt, including 2 WPB cops
WEST PALM BEACH — An Arizona teenager was killed and four other people, including two West Palm Beach Police detectives, were injured early Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on Okeechobee Boulevard, police said. A West Palm Beach Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when...
cbs12.com
Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
cw34.com
Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
cbs12.com
Student struck by vehicle while riding bicycle to school
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager in Port St. Lucie is in the hospital after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning. Around 6:40 a.m., a 15-year-old was riding his bike to school on Cashmere Boulevard when he was struck in the crosswalk by a vehicle traveling on Bellevue Avenue, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing vessel near Palm Beach, one person on board
PALM BEACH , Fla. (CBS12) — The United States Coast Guard is looking for a missing vessel. One person is reportedly on board. According to the United States Coast Guard, the last known location was nine miles east of Palm Beach. Anyone with information should call Sector Miami at...
WSVN-TV
12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
cbs12.com
Suspect in teen's killing wants trial procedure to prevent 'inherent prejudice'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The man accused of killing a teenager in Palm Beach Gardens filed a motion for a trial procedure to prevent what his attorneys are calling an "inherent prejudice" related to their defense. Semmie Williams, 40, is charged with murder in the killing of...
cbs12.com
Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
cbs12.com
CBS12 News uses drone and underwater camera to look for mail in lake
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're following up on a story we brought you last week about a mail carrier dumping mail in a lake in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. We decided to check—using a drone and an underwater camera---to look in the lake for...
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park
Eight people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting that occurred at Ilous Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says.
I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours
BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
WSVN-TV
Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
