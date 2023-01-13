ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Woman riding bicycle hit, killed in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after she was ejected from her bicycle during a crash in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified woman was riding a bicycle while crossing S. Military Trail. As she attempted to cross, a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north collided with the woman, vaulting her into the air and onto the pavement.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

One person burned in brush fire in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is in the hospital with burns and two others detained following a brush fire in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's office says the brush fire is along Savannah Road. A stretch of the road to Dixie Highway is closed. Authorities are...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Man hospitalized after van overturns in Delray Beach crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in the hospital after his van overturned during a crash. It happened Tuesday just after 12 p.m. on N.W. 2nd St. in Delray Beach. Delray Beach Fire Rescue took the driver to Bethesda Hospital for further evaluation. The Delray Beach Police...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Anti-Semitic display projected on building in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating an anti-Semitic display that two people projected on a building in West Palm Beach over the weekend. Police said two masked individuals in a rental truck used a projector to reveal a Swastika and other hateful messages on the AT & T building on Saturday night. They had set up in a public parking garage across the street.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

St. Lucie Fire rescues seagull hanging from pole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — One St. Lucie seagull found itself in need when they got caught on a pole. Several calls from concerned citizens came in to St. Lucie Fire, who found the seagull hanging from a pole near South Beach Park in Fort Pierce. A station 2...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Man wanted for series of burglaries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted for committing a series of burglaries in West Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle and residential burglaries happened at the Woodlake apartment complex. Detectives believe the same man has been doing this since...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Unlicensed driver collides with unmarked police car, passenger killed

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Phoenix is dead after the car he was riding in crashed into an unmarked police car early Sunday morning. According to West Palm Beach police, just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, a 2008 Honda Accord with three men turned across eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard into the path of a 2020 Jeep Trail Hawk with two police detectives inside.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Student struck by vehicle while riding bicycle to school

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A teenager in Port St. Lucie is in the hospital after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning. Around 6:40 a.m., a 15-year-old was riding his bike to school on Cashmere Boulevard when he was struck in the crosswalk by a vehicle traveling on Bellevue Avenue, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
WSVN-TV

12-year-old boy reels in great white shark off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 12-year-old avid angler captured a great white shark right off the coast of South Florida. It was quite the day for a family who was visiting Fort Lauderdale from Boston. They went out about a mile off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, when a great white shark, which was about 11-feet long and several hundred pounds, took their bait.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man with dementia out of Martin County found safe

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Pressigny has been found safe, per police. A man with Dementia is missing out of Martin County. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, on Jan. 16, Rene Pressigny left his home near SE Collette Cir around 2:30 p.m. Police say he...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Boca Raton To Close Tuesday, Prepare For Detours

BY: TRAFFIC DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for another round of detours on I-95 in Boca Raton. As express lanes are expanded and the “diverging diamond” lanes on Glades Road are completed, traffic will again be moved away from workers. This is the official […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into Davie apartment’s sliding glass window; no injuries

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver went on a damaging crash course at an apartment complex in Davie. Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of a crash along the 9400 block of Live Oak Place, Sunday afternoon. According to investigators, a resident at the complex drove...
DAVIE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy