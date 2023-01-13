ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Missing teen in Many, La. located

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Many Police Department has located a teen that went missing on Monday evening. MPD stated on social media that the teenage girl ran away and was likely still in the Many areas, but she was located on Monday night.
MANY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy