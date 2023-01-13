There is no argument among Alabama Basketball fans. After Tennessee lost to Kentucky in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide is the best team in the SEC. Interestingly, based on current rankings, some sources still predict the Vols have an edge over the Crimson Tide. What is somewhat surprising is the number of college basketball pundits speculating Alabama might well be college basketball’s best team. Brandon Miller is arguably the best freshman in college basketball and a legit contender for the Naismith Award.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO