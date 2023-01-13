Raleigh General Hospital seeks to expand team at career fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of their ongoing mission of making communities healthier, Raleigh General Hospital sought out new additions to the team at Friday’s career fair event.

Beginning at 8:00am, Raleigh General set up shop at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, opening the doors to potential employees from all over the community.

The event offered on-site interviews for various exciting positions, with hiring opportunities at RGH currently available ranging from housekeeping, dietary, and security to respiratory therapists, medical lab technicians, graduated registered nurses, and more.

Those in attendance were given the opportunity to present their resumes and get to know current members of the Raleigh General team.

Guests were greeted by friendly faces to which questions could be directed and from which information was readily available. These included those of Raleigh General Hospital HR Recruiting Manager Kristen Gill and Senior Recruiting Manager Erika Remy, who remarked on the notable turnout of the event in spite of sudden onset snowy conditions in the Beckley area.

“We’ve had a really good turnout,” Remy told LOOTPRESS during the latter half of the event. “It’s been steady all day.”

Gill echoed the sentiment, stating, “We’ve stayed pretty busy throughout the day!”

Raleigh General Hospital’s career fair will continue until 5:00pm, but plenty of career opportunities can still be explored after the fact by visiting www.RaleighGeneral.com/careers.

With scholarships which can save up to $18,000 in tuition costs, up to $20,000 sign on bonuses available for professional positions, and up to $30 per hour starting rates, the time to act is now.

For more information call (304) 256-4100. Additional LOOTPRESS coverage for the Raleigh County area can be found here.