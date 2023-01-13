Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in Arizona is a Must-VisitJoe MertensTempe, AZ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersPhoenix, AZ
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Rising supermarket chain opening another new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Related
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Phoenix New Times
How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos
Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
kjzz.org
Dutch Bros. stands are swarming with bees — and it's making the bees sick
This is a story about bees and coffee — or at least the syrup that sweetens the coffee at one of Arizona’s most popular coffee chains. Robrt Pela found that many Dutch Bros. coffee stands have a bee problem — and it’s not just a problem for the customers. It’s also making the bees sick.
studyfinds.org
Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts
If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
Fast Casual
Mr Pickle's makes Arizona debut
Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has opened its first Arizona-based location, in Scottsdale, at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road. "Since 1995, Mr. Pickle's has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches, salads and catering," CEO Mike Nelson said in a company press release."During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to building this brand that now calls Arizona home, as well as helping grow it nationwide in the years to come."
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
thelawnhomecare.com
Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix
Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
Iconic 'Circular Sun House' by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale
PHOENIX — There are few architects whose designs are as immediately recognizable as the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, Wright's final architectural design, the "Circular Sun House" of Phoenix, is up for sale. If you're in the market for an $8.95 million home, this 3-bedroom work of art...
Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona
A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Chicken, fish tacos, burgers and more!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Still looking for some of the best happy hour deals across Phoenix and around the Valley? So are we! We’ve featured some great spots so far, and are adding another one to the list in Chandler. Hop Social Tavern. We reached out to viewers...
The Material Girl herself, Madonna, is coming to Phoenix
PHOENIX — Like a prayer's been answered, the best-selling female solo artist of all time is coming to Phoenix. That's right, Madonna will be playing at the Footprint Center this July. Madonna will be in Phoenix as part of The Celebration Tour, a one-of-a-kind 35-city world tour. The Celebration...
peoriatimes.com
Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner
The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
Cartel Roasting Co. hosting grand opening for new Desert Ridge Marketplace location
PHOENIX — Cartel Roasting Co. has a new store at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. Cartel Desert Ridge will host a grand opening event Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with giveaways and contests for guests. The first 25 visitors in line will receive a free gift,...
'I'm glad to be home': Brittney Griner makes special appearance at MLK march in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Martin Luther King Jr. march in downtown Phoenix Monday included a special appearance from WNBA superstar Brittney Griner. Griner posed for pictures with fans, who were elated to see the WNBA superstar in person for the first time since her release from a Russian prison. Griner,...
KTAR.com
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Jan. 14-15
PHOENIX — Storms brought rain to the Valley and snow to the high country, two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose and residents are looking to cash in by renting spaces during the Super Bowl. Here are some of the...
Police: Cars may have been burned with Molotov cocktails in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is attempting to find the suspect responsible for burning two vehicles with Molotov cocktails. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
roselawgroupreporter.com
21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley
Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
AZFamily
Dog found with 3 pounds of matted hair in Chandler undergoes transformation
Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0