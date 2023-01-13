Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has opened its first Arizona-based location, in Scottsdale, at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road. "Since 1995, Mr. Pickle's has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches, salads and catering," CEO Mike Nelson said in a company press release."During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to building this brand that now calls Arizona home, as well as helping grow it nationwide in the years to come."

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO