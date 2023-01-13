ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How a Dispensary and a Phoenix Taco Maker Gave Away 1 Million Free Tacos

Since 2017, Ascension "El Chon" Labrada and his crew have made over a million tacos and have given them away for free. On designated days, El Chon Tacos and Catering serves free tacos outside the four Mint Cannabis dispensaries around town. The taco promo started in 2017 when the Mint Dispensary opened in Tempe.
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts

If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
Fast Casual

Mr Pickle's makes Arizona debut

Mr. Pickle's Sandwich Shop has opened its first Arizona-based location, in Scottsdale, at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road. "Since 1995, Mr. Pickle's has been a premier sandwich shop specializing in innovative and craveworthy sandwiches, salads and catering," CEO Mike Nelson said in a company press release."During its first three decades, thanks to its community culture, incredible recipes, and all its fans, the brand grew from one to 56 locations across northern California. We look forward to building this brand that now calls Arizona home, as well as helping grow it nationwide in the years to come."
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
12 News

Iconic 'Circular Sun House' by Frank Lloyd Wright up for sale

PHOENIX — There are few architects whose designs are as immediately recognizable as the works of Frank Lloyd Wright. Now, Wright's final architectural design, the "Circular Sun House" of Phoenix, is up for sale. If you're in the market for an $8.95 million home, this 3-bedroom work of art...
Kristen Walters

Growing cafe chain opening new location in Arizona

A growing cafe chain is opening another new location in Arizona this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Cartel Roasting Co. will be holding the grand opening for its newest Arizona cafe location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
AZFamily

Happy Hour Spots: Chicken, fish tacos, burgers and more!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Still looking for some of the best happy hour deals across Phoenix and around the Valley? So are we! We’ve featured some great spots so far, and are adding another one to the list in Chandler. Hop Social Tavern. We reached out to viewers...
12 News

The Material Girl herself, Madonna, is coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Like a prayer's been answered, the best-selling female solo artist of all time is coming to Phoenix. That's right, Madonna will be playing at the Footprint Center this July. Madonna will be in Phoenix as part of The Celebration Tour, a one-of-a-kind 35-city world tour. The Celebration...
peoriatimes.com

Salad World is a ‘personal mission’ for owner

The fast-casual Salad World opened its inaugural location in Peoria, complete with 60 freshly prepped ingredients. “It is a unique experience where you walk down the line, you build your own salad, you are the salad artist when you come to Salad World,” said Dennis Schwarcz, owner. “If you eat well, be healthy, you’ll live better, and that’s a fact.
12 News

Police: Cars may have been burned with Molotov cocktails in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department is attempting to find the suspect responsible for burning two vehicles with Molotov cocktails. The first incident occurred on Jan. 7 at 7:50 p.m. near Hayden Road and East Via de Ventura. Police said a silver 2018 Lexus was torched with an accelerant that appears to have been some sort of Molotov cocktail.
roselawgroupreporter.com

21 projects set to change the landscape of the Valley

Last year proved to be another strong one for the Phoenix metro’s commercial real estate industry — the region was again named one of the hottest U.S. real estate markets to watch in 2023. Although the industrial sector drove a lot of growth in the market, the Phoenix...
