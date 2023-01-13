ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man

By Deja Studdard
FOX59
 4 days ago

UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled. Original story below.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Davidson was last seen driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass. Police believe Davidson may be in extreme danger and that he may require medical assistance.

Davidson is an 81-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants and driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass, with Indiana license plate VBY991.

IMPD locates missing person

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 449-3000.

