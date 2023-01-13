Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man
UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled. Original story below.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a man who went missing Friday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said Ronald Davidson was last seen driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass. Police believe Davidson may be in extreme danger and that he may require medical assistance.
Davidson is an 81-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a USA hat, gray sweatshirt, blue zip up jacket and blue pants and driving a blue 2018 Jeep Compass, with Indiana license plate VBY991.IMPD locates missing person
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 449-3000.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 0