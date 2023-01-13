ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Kalamazoo elementary teacher highlighted in Michigan Department of Education video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An Arcadia Elementary School teacher was featured in January's #proudMIeducator video by the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE. A former migrant student, Alfredo Aleman grew up in a low-income migrant family comprised of 15 children, and had a love for education instilled by his parents from a young age, a MDE representative said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan to hire nearly 200 new school resource officers

LANSING, Mich. - Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer announced that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies will receive nearly $25 million to support the hiring of 195 school resource officers (SROs) for the next three years. According to officials, the program will improve safety and security for more...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Hooping for a Cure to raise money for cancer patients

ST. IGNACE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 15th annual Hooping for a Cure benefit has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 6 at the LaSalle High School in St. Ignace. The event features the high school basketball teams from St. Ignace and Engadine will raise funds for the Oncology Department of the Mackinac Straits Health System.
SAINT IGNACE, MI
WWMT

Soo Locks close for maintenance work

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Soo Locks closed to shipping on Monday for maintenance work. Each year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses this time to do maintenance work in order to keep the Poe and MacArther Locks operating. Another story: New lock at the Soo Locks...
WWMT

Jeremy Renner says he's at home after snow plow accident in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Actor Jeremy Renner says he's at home now after spending several days in the hospital for serious injuries he suffered in a snow plow accident in Nevada. Renner tweeted Monday night in reply to the account for "Mayor of Kingstown," a Paramount+ series in which he stars. The first episode of the second season was released for streaming on Sunday.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy