Grief and horror: How gun violence Is ruining families across AmericaEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Professor Tracy Perkins to speak at Davis about history of environmental justice activism in CaliforniaD.J. EatonDavis, CA
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple-Vehicle Collision in Carmichael Causes Minor Trauma
Intersection Multiple-Vehicle Collision Occurs on Madison Avenue. A Carmichael multiple-vehicle collision on January 15 resulted in minor trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of westbound Madison Avenue and Flagstone Street at about 2:36 p.m. and involved four to five vehicles. The intersection was blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Major Injury Accident Involves Big Rig
A major injury accident involving a big rig occurred in Sacramento on January 14 on the freeway. The collision happened along eastbound I-80 at the Norwood Avenue off-ramp around 9:18 a.m. It involved a big rig and sedan, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station
State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man
Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
Grass Valley head-on crash leaves one dead, one with major injuries: CHP
(KTXL) — A two-vehicle head-on crash left one person dead and one person with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol Grass Valley. — Video Above: Crews work to prevent rockslides, debris flows in Northern California According to CHP, the crash occurred in the area of state Route 49 and La Barr Meadows Road […]
Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.No injuries were reported.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi
Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons
Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old
(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Yuba City Home
Home Struck by Possible Drunk Driver on Cooper Avenue. A late-night accident in Yuba City occurred when a suspected drunk driver drove into a residence on January 12. The house’s roof collapsed as a result. The accident occurred along Cooper Avenue near Wilkie Way. Vehicle Struck Pickup, Pushing Both...
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg teen whose body was found on side of Highway 4 was struck by vehicle, CHP says
CONCORD, Calif. - Damond Lazenby, the teen who went missing in Concord and whose body was later discovered on the side of Highway 4, was struck by a vehicle, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. Lazenby was 19. His body was discovered last weekend on the eastbound shoulder of the...
Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
Victim In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Into Ravine Identified
A 27-year-old Lodi man has been identified as the victim of a fatal 5 Freeway crash discovered Sunday afternoon. Ernesto Nava Jr., 27, of Lodi, was identified as the occupant of a vehicle discovered in a ravine next to the northbound 5 Freeway between McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County ...
Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California
(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento County condo complex goes nearly 3 weeks without hot water
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of the Alicante Villas in Sacramento County said they have been without consistent hot water for nearly three weeks. Erin Kennedy, who rents a unit at the condominium complex, said the issue first started on Dec. 29. KCRA 3 has confirmed with the Alicante Villas HOA Board, which is in charge of the hot water, that all 162 units are dealing with this, adding that the complex has an older, centralized pipe system.
Flooding closes portion of Hwy 99 in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — A portion of Highway 99 in San Joaquin County was closed due to flooding Monday afternoon. Caltrans said both directions of Highway 99 from Peltier Road north of Acampo to Turner Road have been temporarily closed, and it's not known when the road will reopen.
goldcountrymedia.com
Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence
Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
