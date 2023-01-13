SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of the Alicante Villas in Sacramento County said they have been without consistent hot water for nearly three weeks. Erin Kennedy, who rents a unit at the condominium complex, said the issue first started on Dec. 29. KCRA 3 has confirmed with the Alicante Villas HOA Board, which is in charge of the hot water, that all 162 units are dealing with this, adding that the complex has an older, centralized pipe system.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO