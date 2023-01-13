ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Collision in Carmichael Causes Minor Trauma

Intersection Multiple-Vehicle Collision Occurs on Madison Avenue. A Carmichael multiple-vehicle collision on January 15 resulted in minor trauma. The accident happened at the intersection of westbound Madison Avenue and Flagstone Street at about 2:36 p.m. and involved four to five vehicles. The intersection was blocked by the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report.
CARMICHAEL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Major Injury Accident Involves Big Rig

A major injury accident involving a big rig occurred in Sacramento on January 14 on the freeway. The collision happened along eastbound I-80 at the Norwood Avenue off-ramp around 9:18 a.m. It involved a big rig and sedan, according to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). One...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord

The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
CONCORD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injury Accident in Front of Grass Valley Fire Station

State Route 49 Accident Near La Barr Meadows Causes Minor Trauma. An injury accident resulting in minor trauma occurred in Grass Valley on January 14. The collision happened along State Route 49 at La Barr Meadows in front of the fire station around 3:53 p.m. All southbound lanes were blocked by the accident, according to the report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
GRASS VALLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Accident Near Yuba City Kills Olivehurst Man

Olivehurst Man Killed in Fatal Accident on S.R. 65. A deadly accident was reported southeast of Yuba City on January 13 that claimed the life of an Olivehurst man. The collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. along southbound State Route 65 just north of Oakley Lane. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Olivehurst man, age 32, lost control of his Honda while going north and crossed over into the opposing lane.
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Shed fire spreads to attic of Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO – Investigators are looking into what caused a fire that damaged a home in Sacramento early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 1:15 a.m. behind an apartment building on 14th Avenue and Stockton Boulevard.Investigators say the fire started in a shed and then spread into the attic of a home.No injuries were reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Highway 99 remains closed near Lodi

Flooding in San Joaquin County has closed Highway 99 between Peltier Road and Turner Road since Monday evening. It remains closed on Tuesday morning. Commuters are urged to take Interstate 5 to travel between the Stockton and Sacramento areas. Other nearby roads being used as a detour are also underwater...
LODI, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Citrus Heights Traffic Accident Injures Dairy Queen Patrons

Greenback Lane Traffic Accident Shoves SUV Into Building. A traffic accident in Citrus Heights on January 16 caused an SUV to crash into a Dairy Queen, causing injuries to patrons sitting in a booth. The collision occurred along Greenback Lane between Dewey Drive and Hilltree Avenue and was the result of a two-vehicle crash. Three clients were seated at a booth inside the building when the SUV crashed through the restaurant’s wall.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
FOX40

Sacramento couple suspected of harming 2-year-old

(KTXL) — A Sacramento couple is facing charges relating to child endangerment after a 2-year-old was brought to an area hospital in October with life-threatening injuries, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that on Oct. 9 Rosaisela Estrada, 19, the mother of the child and Estrada’s boyfriend Miqueas Romero, 20, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Yuba City Home

Home Struck by Possible Drunk Driver on Cooper Avenue. A late-night accident in Yuba City occurred when a suspected drunk driver drove into a residence on January 12. The house’s roof collapsed as a result. The accident occurred along Cooper Avenue near Wilkie Way. Vehicle Struck Pickup, Pushing Both...
YUBA CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man shot, killed in Antioch liquor store parking lot Tuesday morning

ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Antioch, police said. Dispatch received multiple calls around 10:45 a.m. regarding a shooting at The Spot Liquor Store at 1108 Sycamore Dr. Officers located a man in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound....
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man shot, killed in Vallejo's 1st homicide of 2023

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Vallejo’s first homicide happened Tuesday evening when officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Richardson Drive, according to the Vallejo Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:29 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot […]
VALLEJO, CA
ABC10

2 hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two men are recovering at a hospital Monday after a shooting in North Sacramento. According to the Sacramento Police Department, it happened around 2:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Butterworth Avenue. They say two men took themselves to the hospital. One has non life-threatening injuries...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Inmate dies three days after being arrested in Northern California

(KTXL) — An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was found unresponsive in her cell and was later pronounced dead on Tuesday, the third day of her detainment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Correctional staff found Amy Wayne Morris, of Truckee, unresponsive in her cell around 9:22 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. – […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento County condo complex goes nearly 3 weeks without hot water

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Residents of the Alicante Villas in Sacramento County said they have been without consistent hot water for nearly three weeks. Erin Kennedy, who rents a unit at the condominium complex, said the issue first started on Dec. 29. KCRA 3 has confirmed with the Alicante Villas HOA Board, which is in charge of the hot water, that all 162 units are dealing with this, adding that the complex has an older, centralized pipe system.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Search continues for woman who jumped into Confluence

Law enforcement authorities were still searching Monday for a woman who jumped into the Confluence from the Northern Fork American River Bridge three days earlier. Maintenance was being done on Highway 49 when, at 2:18 a.m. Friday, a young woman drove through a road closure, CHP Auburn Public Information Officer Yvette Norman said Friday.
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy