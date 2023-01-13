Read full article on original website
Related
Jailed 'El Chapo' drug kingpin sends 'SOS' to Mexico president
Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appealed to Mexico's president for help due to alleged "psychological torment" he is suffering in a US prison, his lawyer said Tuesday. "He is suffering psychological torment," he said, adding that the lack of sunshine was also bad for the convicted drug trafficker's physical health.
Russia's New Regiment Sounds Warning to Finland
Russia's defense minister also announced the creation of three new motorized rifle divisions and two air assault divisions, as well as two new military districts, Moscow and Leningrad.
George Santos' former roommate says the congressman stole his $520 Burberry scarf and wore it to a 'Stop the Steal' rally: report
The roommate, who claimed his scarf was missing, said he was certain Santos had stolen it after seeing clips of him wearing a checkered scarf during a "Stop the Steal" rally.
Wagner Fighter Reveals What Made Him Flee His Unit: 'Shocked to the Core'
Ex-Wagner Commander Andrei Medvedev, who fled to Norway, said he fears for his life.
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Firm Salt Edge Works with Kingdom of Jordan
Salt Edge, an Open Banking enabler, has expanded into the Kingdom of Jordan. According to a blog post, Salt Edge will be working with Jordanian Banks and other financial services firms to power Open Banking solutions with its API-driven platform. According to the post, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ)...
crowdfundinsider.com
European Investment Platform Mintos Comments on Key Updates from Past Year
2022 was a year of challenges, but also “huge wins” for Mintos and their investors, the company claims. During 2022, Mintos launched a new financial instrument, Notes, “benefiting our investors with investor protection mechanisms.” They also celebrated “reaching a milestone of 500 000 registered users.”
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL Zilch Comments on Report Pointing at Lending Impact to Users Credit Scores
This past weekend, Zilch, a buy now pay later (BNPL) provider, was a target of a story entitled Buy now pay later to impact credit scores of millions. The article in the Sunday Telegraph stated that changes at Zilch would see data shared with agencies which may impact users’ ability to borrow from banks.
crowdfundinsider.com
Experian Introduces CreditLock to Give Consumers Greater Protection Against Identity Fraud
Experian has launched CreditLock, a new feature that will “enable customers to lock their Experian Credit Report at the touch of a button.”. The launch comes “following data that shows 1 in 4 UK adults have fallen victim to fraud, with 75% of UK adults having been targeted, highlighting the scale of the problem in the UK.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Tempo France Expects Remittances Corridor from EU to Ukraine to Stabilize in 2023
The money transfer system Tempo France has a “positive outlook” for the dynamics of the remittances corridor between the EU and Ukraine in 2023. The company stated that the segment “would see a 5 percent shrink in annual terms in Q1 2023.” But the remittances will “pick up in the spring of the year, and the corridor will eventually demonstrate a 5 percent growth compared to 2022.”
Comments / 0