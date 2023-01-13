ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Abdullah
4d ago

We have needed a light there for 20 years!!! Whiteview got the light!! How MANY humans need to die or be mamed for life before we put a red light there???😭😡

flaglerlive.com

Jordan Munoz, 21, Faces Felony Charge After Firing a Gun During an Argument in Palm Coast’s Woodlands

Jordan Munoz, a 21-year-old resident of 20 Blackwell Place in Palm Coast, was booked at the Flagler County jail last week on a felony charge of aggravated assault and two lesser charges after allegedly firing his gun in the open air during an argument with his girlfriend outside the house on Blackwell, a heavily residential area in the Woodlands.
PALM COAST, FL
First Coast News

Detectives expanding investigation of St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriate advances towards patients

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Detectives are expanding their investigation into a St. Augustine doctor who previously faced charges related to inappropriate advances toward his patients. After a year-long review, those charges were dropped. However now, the Ormond Beach Police Department in Volusia County is asking for patients of doctor...
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: A lot of green

Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora

A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Begins Improvements to Lehigh Trailhead

Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on January 23, 2023. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom, and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting, and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
Action News Jax

Crash on State Road 23 ends fatal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway patrol state that at approximately 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, a sedan was traveling south on SR-23 (Brannan Field Rd) in the left lane when the driver lost control. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The sedan veered left onto the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast City Council Business Meetings on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 a.m.

City Council Business Meetings on Tuesday, January 17 at 9 a.m. Topics include proclamations for January as Stalker Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Awareness Month, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistance to Firefighters Grant and Salt Water Canal Study-Phase 1. Palm Coast – The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly...
PALM COAST, FL

