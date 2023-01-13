BOSTON — A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment. David Pena was held without bail after Tuesday’s plea in connection with the presumed death of Felicia McGuyer, who was reported missing by her mother in October 2007. She has not been heard from since, police said.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO