ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge

BOSTON — A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment. David Pena was held without bail after Tuesday’s plea in connection with the presumed death of Felicia McGuyer, who was reported missing by her mother in October 2007. She has not been heard from since, police said.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman, charged with murder

COHASETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing mother Ana Walshe, has been charged with murder. The Cohasett police log from Jan. 4, obtained by CNN, revealed contradictions to Brian’s attorney’s statement at his arraignment. According to the log, the head of security at the...
COHASSET, MA
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Providence teen stabbed on Fulton Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police say a 16-year-old male was stabbed near the bus stop on Fulton Street. According to police, there was a fistfight between the victim and the assailant when they pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager. After being stabbed multiple times, the victim...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
STOUGHTON, MA
universalhub.com

Woman shot in Polish Triangle

Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother

BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to three years prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Montalvo, who’s 39 years old, pled guilty to the following:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston

Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police

Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed in...
TAUNTON, MA
pdjnews.com

Boston thieves pull off historic Brink’s robbery

On January 17, 1950, 11 men steal more than $2 million ($29 million today) from the Brink’s Armored Car depot in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect crime—almost—as the culprits weren’t caught until January 1956, just days before the statute of limitations for the theft expired. The robbery’s mastermind was Anthony “Fats” Pino, a career criminal who recruited a group of 10 other men to…
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy