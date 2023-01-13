Read full article on original website
New details released in 2007 disappearance of Boston mother, boyfriend faces murder charge
BOSTON — A former Boston man charged with the 2007 killing of a live-in girlfriend whose body has never been found has pleaded not guilty to murder at his arraignment. David Pena was held without bail after Tuesday’s plea in connection with the presumed death of Felicia McGuyer, who was reported missing by her mother in October 2007. She has not been heard from since, police said.
ABC6.com
Brian Walshe, husband of missing Cohasset woman, charged with murder
COHASETT, Mass. (WLNE) — Brian Walshe, the husband of missing mother Ana Walshe, has been charged with murder. The Cohasett police log from Jan. 4, obtained by CNN, revealed contradictions to Brian’s attorney’s statement at his arraignment. According to the log, the head of security at the...
universalhub.com
Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge
A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
ABC6.com
Providence teen stabbed on Fulton Street
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police say a 16-year-old male was stabbed near the bus stop on Fulton Street. According to police, there was a fistfight between the victim and the assailant when they pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager. After being stabbed multiple times, the victim...
Prosecutors: Mother found dead behind Stoughton home was stabbed more than 2 dozen times
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The man charged in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a mother in Stoughton last month has been ordered held without bail. Victor Carter, 39, was arraigned Tuesday in Stoughton District Court on one count of murder in the death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner, who was found in a shed behind her home on Park Street in Stoughton in mid-December.
universalhub.com
Woman shot in Polish Triangle
Live Boston reports a woman was shot in a vehicle on Dorchester Avenue near Divine Way around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. She is expected to survive.
After 15 years, arrest made in connection with alleged murder of missing Dorchester mother
BOSTON — After more than a decade, authorities announced on Monday they’ve made an arrest in connection with the 2007 murder of a missing Dorchester mother. 33-year-old David Pena arrived at a Macclenny, Florida jail on Saturday for rendition. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for a murder charge related to the death of Felicia McGuyer, according to Boston Police.
ABC6.com
Jury selection underway for Pawtucket police officer accused in off-duty shooting
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jury selection is underway for a Pawtucket police officer accused in an off-duty shooting nearly two years ago. In June, Officer Daniel Dolan was arrested after police said he shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside, injuring one of them. Dolan was charged with...
Worcester Man Facing Numerous Charges For Shooting 22-Year-Old: Police
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a weekend Worcester shooting that sent a 22-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.Javier Pena, of Worcester, is facing multiple charges stemming from the shooting that happened near 925 Main Street around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan…
Suspect in deadly West Springfield shooting arraigned on manslaughter charges
One person was arrested following a deadly shooting near a gas station on the intersection of Union Street and Memorial Ave. in West Springfield Monday afternoon.
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
$5,000 Worth Of Items Taken From Stoughton Ulta; Police Seeking Suspect IDs
Stoughton Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who took almost $5,000 worth of products from an Ulta store. The suspected thieves did not pay for the items at Ulta's Taunton and Cranston, RI locations in addition to the Stoughton store, police said on Facebook.Th…
Multiple Springfield Shootings Monday Have Police Searching For Answers
Springfield police are investigating two shootings that happened Monday, Jan. 16. The first was reported around 11 a.m. on Mattoon Street, tweeted Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department. Officers found a man bleeding from non-life-threatening injuries. Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center for treatment. Officers received another...
ABC6.com
New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to three years prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Montalvo, who’s 39 years old, pled guilty to the following:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession...
Jury selection starts for Tony Evans, Lorenzo Jones murder trial in Boston
Jury selection kicked off Tuesday morning in a murder trial stemming from the 2014 shooting deaths of Clarence McGreggor and Teasia Montgomery, officials said. Police said they responded to 92 Rosewood St. in Mattapan for gunshots in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27, 2014, where McGreggor, a 25-year-old from Dorchester, and Montgomery, a 28-year-old from Medford, were pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC6.com
3 New York men accused of robbery in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Three New York men are accused of stealing from stores, including T-Mobile, in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said Tuesday the robberies happened in Central Falls, Lincoln, and Smithfield. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said Smithfield police initially searching for a car at about 4:30 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
ABC6.com
White supremacists protest Taunton drag queen story time, police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that Drag Queen Story Hour at the Taunton Public Library was interrupted by protesters over the weekend. Police said over two dozen members of NSC-131, a white nationalist group, gathered outside the library Saturday to protest the event. The protesters dressed in...
whdh.com
Man arrested after smashing taxi window, ticket machines with a brick at Ashmont MBTA station
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Monday night after smashing a taxi window and several machines with a brick at the Ashmont MBTA station, according to Transit Police. Police say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. The man allegedly smashes a taxi window, AFC ticket machines, and an...
pdjnews.com
Boston thieves pull off historic Brink’s robbery
On January 17, 1950, 11 men steal more than $2 million ($29 million today) from the Brink’s Armored Car depot in Boston, Massachusetts. It was the perfect crime—almost—as the culprits weren’t caught until January 1956, just days before the statute of limitations for the theft expired. The robbery’s mastermind was Anthony “Fats” Pino, a career criminal who recruited a group of 10 other men to…
