Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Gears Up For Half Time Show With New Teaser

The countdown is on as Rihanna gears up to return to one of the biggest stages in the world! Apple Music just dropped a 30-second teaser for Rihanna Navy.

With less than a month left, reports say the ‘Needed Me’ singer has admitted that she’s a bit nervous about the gig.

“The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that,” she told ET. “But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

In promotion for her halftime performance, the billionaire music and fashion mogul launched a limited edition Savage x Fenty football- themed ‘Game Day’ capsule that included hoodies, varsity jerseys, sweatpants, boxers, tube tops, and bandanas.

Now will we get new music after the big show on February 12th? We’re not so sure about that! But hey, it’s been six years so we will take whatever we can get!