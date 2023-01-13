Lloyd David Campfield, 89, of Festus died Jan. 13, 2023, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility. Mr. Campfield was a graduate of De Soto High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver for over 40 years, most of them with Roadway and Yellow Freight Systems in St. Louis. He received several safe driving awards, including one for having more than 4 million accident-free miles, and was well-respected by his employers as well as many highway patrol officers on his routes from St. Louis to Kansas City and Springfield. He enjoyed Southern gospel music and played his guitar often for various nursing homes. He was a devoted Christian known for his kind heart, quick wit, silly sense of humor, relentless teasing and generous spirit. He was born May 23, 1933, in De Soto, the son of the late Milford and Hattie (Reynolds) Campfield. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years: Ada Holdinghausen Campfield.

