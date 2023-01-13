Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
European Finance Solution Provider Qonto Moves Forward with Penta Integration
Qonto has revealed its roadmap for the integration of Penta. Qonto, which claims to be the European market leader in digital financial management for SMEs and freelancers joined forces with Penta, the digital business banking provider for SMEs and freelancers in Germany last summer. The integration roadmap “leads to one...
Fintech Firm Lynk Adds Pay by Bank to its Payment Platform
Lynk, the payment solution providing merchants a secure alternative to costly credit card processing fees while powering customer loyalty programs, announced it has added Pay by Bank, the No. 1 customer-requested feature, to its platform. Pay by Bank allows businesses “to reduce their credit card processing fees, while safeguarding against...
Airwallex, American Express to Diversify Merchant Payments Acceptance Options
Global fintech Airwallex has announced the launch of a partnership with American Express, allowing Airwallex customers “to accept American Express Cards as a payment method.”. Airwallex customers in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United Kingdom will now be able to “accept American Express Card payments from around the...
Deutsche Bank, Blue Water Fintech Lab Introduce Robotic Process Automation Commercialization Program
Deutsche Bank and its Blue Water Fintech Lab recently launched a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) commercialization program by “introducing a multibank Data Processing and Reconciliation Solution, its first commercial product.”. Deutsche Bank is the first international bank in China “to offer this innovative solution to its corporate clients through...
Sprinque Announces €6M Round to Expand Pay by Invoice Solution Across Europe
Sprinque, Europe’s most flexible B2B payments platform, has raised a €6m seed funding round led by Connect Ventures, “with participation from Kraken Ventures, Inference Partners, and SeedX.”. Existing investors Antler, Volta Ventures, and Force Over Mass also contributed to the investment round. Sprinque’s B2B payments platform “enables...
Regtech CUBE Acquires The Hub to Enhance Automated Regulatory Intelligence Tech
CUBE, which claims to be a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI), announced its acquisition of The Hub, a RegTech firm providing highly innovative artificial intelligence solutions for capturing and monitoring unstructured data across the regulatory internet. As global regulations continue to rapidly evolve, firms have “an increasing need...
NTT DATA to Support UK Banking Operations with Four New Hires
NTT DATA UK&I, which claims to be a trusted global innovator in banking and IT services, has announced that it has appointed four new senior hires to its banking practice (banking solutions division), “demonstrating continued growth as an advisory business of the highest quality.”. Banking is a critical market...
Balance, BigCommerce to Support Online Trade for B2B Merchants
Balance announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers “access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.”. BigCommerce customers can “integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.”. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance, said:. “Our goal has always been to...
FNZ Completes Acquisition of Germany’s Fondsdepot Bank
FNZ, the global wealth management platform, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Fondsdepot Bank, one of the leading independent platforms for trading and custody in Germany. The acquisition represents “a further investment by FNZ in the German market and will bring together the complementary strengths of investment platform ebase,...
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
Swiss Insurtech TONI Digital Finalizes $12.5M Series B
Zurich-headquartered startup TONI Digital has secured $12.5 million in a Series B funding round. The company is a digital insurance-as-a-service provider, “offering personal and commercial insurance lines such as motor insurance, payment protection insurance, and life solutions on top of its market-leading insurance technology platform.”. The company primarily “pursues...
SEC Posts Distribution Plan for Unikrn and Unikoin Gold Investors
Unikrn, a token issuer that attempted to remain compliant while issuing digital assets but ended up being the target of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) enforcement action, settled with the Commission in 2020. As was reported at that time, Unikrn was assessed a $6.1 million penalty with “substantially all of the company’s assets, to be distributed to investors through a Fair Fund.”
GetGo Selects Jumio to Unlock Digital Onboarding for New Drivers
Jumio, the provider of end-to-end identity proofing, risk assessment and eKYC/AML compliance solutions, announced its partnership with GetGo, which claims to be the largest car-sharing service in Singapore, “to create an ecosystem where mobility is shared and sustainable for all.”. GetGo prides itself on an extremely user-centric service “with...
OKX Adds Copy Trading in Move to Overhaul Trading Experience
OKX has announced a new feature labeled “Copy Trading” in a move to “overhaul the trading experience.”. Copy Trading is a tool that enables Social Trading. Users can follow high-performing traders and replicate their trades in new real-time. OKX states that there is a common misconception that...
Bison Bank Partners with Sygnum in Crypto Push
Bison Bank, a regulated bank licensed by the Banco de Portugal, has inked an agreement with Sygnum Bank to enter the global crypto markets. The move follows the announcement of Bison Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the bank aiming to provide digital asset services like custody and trading, to the bank’s customers.
Temenos Announces Change in Leadership for Next Phase of Growth
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) announced a number of leadership changes as the company prepares for the next phase of growth. After 20 years of service, Max Chuard has “decided to step down from his role as CEO and a search to identify a new CEO is under way.”. The Board...
IMPT to Purchase €50 Million of Carbon Credits Using Blockchain Powered Thallo
IMPT has announced a deal to purchase up to €50 million in carbon credits from Polygon blockchain-powered Thallo. IMPT is a carbon-offsetting ecosystem aiming to connect brands and commerce to individuals and businesses interested in reducing their carbon footprint. Thallo uses blockchain technology to facilitate carbon offset markets. According...
Insurtech Firm bolttech Partners with AIS in Thailand
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services “including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ program.”. The AIS Care+ program “allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
Australia’s Mortgage Broker Aggregator Finsure to Give Brokers Open Banking Access
Finsure, Australia’s mortgage broker aggregator, has partnered with Frollo and NextGen to use Open Banking data as part of the loan application process. Finsure has reportedly “become the first Australian mortgage aggregator to turn on Open Banking access for its brokers.”. In a partnership with Open Banking provider...
European Investment Platform Mintos Comments on Key Updates from Past Year
2022 was a year of challenges, but also “huge wins” for Mintos and their investors, the company claims. During 2022, Mintos launched a new financial instrument, Notes, “benefiting our investors with investor protection mechanisms.” They also celebrated “reaching a milestone of 500 000 registered users.”
