East Texas lawmakers on board with using surplus to help fund rural sheriff’s departments
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Among the ways Lt. Governor Dan Patrick wants to use the state’s record $33 billion surplus this session is funding for law enforcement. Patrick specifically wants to use some of the surplus to allocate money to rural sheriff’s departments. Ahead of the session, Patrick...
UT Tyler joins other Texas universities in blocking Tik Tok on its wi-fi, wired networks
TEXAS (The Texas Tribune) The University of Texas at Austin has blocked access to the video-sharing app TikTok on its Wi-Fi and wired networks in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent directive requiring all state agencies to remove the app from government-issued devices, according to an email sent to students Tuesday.
Gov. Abbott says in inauguration speech Legislature will prioritize budget surplus, schools and power grid
AUSTIN (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott, in his third inaugural address Tuesday, emphasized that the legislative session would be centered on the historic budget surplus, “parental rights” in schools and public safety. Notably, he pitched a focus on infrastructure that included the power grid, after the 2021...
