Jackson, MS

Conehatta man sentenced in voluntary manslaughter case

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Conehatta man was sentenced to 78 months in prison for voluntary manslaughter involving the stabbing of another man on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Vandel Jim, 54, argued with the victim at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community which resulted in an altercation between the two men.

Hattiesburg tax preparers charged with 34 counts of fraud

After the altercation ceased, prosecutors said Jim armed himself with a knife and stabbed the unarmed victim in the arm multiple times causing the victim’s death.

Jim was sentenced to a prison term of 78 months, to be followed by a term of 36 months supervised release. The sentencing took place in the Thad Cochran United States Courthouse in Jackson, Mississippi.

