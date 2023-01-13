ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

MATCHDAY: United looks to go 2nd; Milan derby in Super Cup

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United can climb into second place in the Premier League — for a day, at least — by beating Crystal Palace away for a 10th straight win in all competitions. Confidence is high after a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday and now United can go above City — which plays Tottenham on Thursday — and Newcastle in the standings, and move six points behind Arsenal. United plays Arsenal on Sunday. Palace has lost five of its last six games. In the FA Cup, Leeds hosts second-tier Cardiff in the final third-round replay.
Cremonese stuns Napoli in Italian Cup after penalties

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Just two days after being appointed as coach, Davide Ballardini steered his side to a huge upset as 10-man Cremonese eliminated Napoli from the Italian Cup on Tuesday. Cremonese won a penalty shootout after playing most of extra time with 10 men after the match...

