A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United can climb into second place in the Premier League — for a day, at least — by beating Crystal Palace away for a 10th straight win in all competitions. Confidence is high after a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Saturday and now United can go above City — which plays Tottenham on Thursday — and Newcastle in the standings, and move six points behind Arsenal. United plays Arsenal on Sunday. Palace has lost five of its last six games. In the FA Cup, Leeds hosts second-tier Cardiff in the final third-round replay.

18 HOURS AGO