Sag Harbor, NY

therealdeal.com

Greenport movie theater listed for $5.5M

The credits are rolling on an entertainment executive’s ownership of a theater in the North Fork. Josh Sapan put the Village Cinema at 211 East Front Street up for sale at a $5.5 million asking price, Behind the Hedges reported. Sapan formerly served as the chief executive of AMC Networks before stepping down recently.
GREENPORT, NY
therealdeal.com

Moratorium planned to stop North Fork battery project

In the North Fork, resistance to one development is poised to power a full-blown moratorium against battery storage. Southold Town is considering a 12-month ban on battery energy storage systems, the Suffolk Times reported. The town board is set to discuss it this week. The town supervisor, Scott Russell, announced...
SOUTHOLD, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
NBC Connecticut

Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business

A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
HARTFORD, CT
PIX11

Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s

EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
therealdeal.com

Developer buys 300 acres in Connecticut for $78.5M

A Massachusetts developer, proposing to build two warehouses and two manufacturing centers, purchased from Pratt & Whitney 300 acres of land in East Hartford for $78.5 million, the Hartford Business Journal reported. The plans call for warehouses of up to a combined 2.5 million square feet, and two research and...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
HuntingtonNow

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Journal Inquirer

4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour

A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
HARTFORD, CT
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country

Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
HEBRON, CT

