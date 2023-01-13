Read full article on original website
Greenport movie theater listed for $5.5M
The credits are rolling on an entertainment executive’s ownership of a theater in the North Fork. Josh Sapan put the Village Cinema at 211 East Front Street up for sale at a $5.5 million asking price, Behind the Hedges reported. Sapan formerly served as the chief executive of AMC Networks before stepping down recently.
Real Estate: Mixed-Use Property on East Main Street for Sale
A mixed-use property of nearly 14,000 square feet and two buildings is up for sale, priced at $1,388,000. The property at 117 East Main St., Huntington includes a cottage and a commercial building with 4,100 square feet of space. The two-story commercial structure was built Read More ...
Moratorium planned to stop North Fork battery project
In the North Fork, resistance to one development is poised to power a full-blown moratorium against battery storage. Southold Town is considering a 12-month ban on battery energy storage systems, the Suffolk Times reported. The town board is set to discuss it this week. The town supervisor, Scott Russell, announced...
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
Long Island man who disappeared after New Year’s found in Medford, family says
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of a developmentally challenged man from East Patchogue was relieved to learn Tuesday that Trequan Brame, 23, turned up in another part of Suffolk County. “He was at some girl’s house in Medford,” Brame’s aunt, Pauline Plummer, told PIX11 News. “She called us when he was asleep.” The […]
Hartford Restaurant Closes After Nearly Two Dozen Years in Business
A popular Hartford restaurant is closing its door after nearly two dozen years in business. The Half Door on Sisson Avenue said they're closing their doors on Jan. 23. The restaurant, which is an Irish gastropub, wasn't able to reach an agreement with their landlord on how to move forward at their current location.
Martha Stewart's Latest Adventure: Katonah Celeb Stops By Popular Hot Dog Eatery
Northern Westchester's own Martha Stewart stopped by a restaurant in the region known for its foot-long hot dogs.The businesswoman and resident of Katonah visited Connecticut to stop by Frankie's Family Restaurant in the city of Waterbury. Thanks for visiting Martha Stewart!!Posted by Frankies F…
'It Breaks My Heart': Owner Of Southington Eatery Announces Closure After 11 Years In Busine
A Connecticut restaurant is set to permanently close next month after more than a decade in business. Hartford County eatery Zingarella Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in the Southington neighborhood of Plantsville, is set to close at the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14, owner Mark Zommer announced on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Long Island man last seen in barbershop after New Year’s
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (PIX11) — The family of 23-year-old Trequan Brame, who is developmentally challenged, filed a missing persons report Wednesday, more than ten days after he left his home in East Patchogue on New Year’s Eve. “He hasn’t texted me at all since New Year’s,” the missing man’s worried mother, Silver Brame, told PIX11 […]
Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
Developer buys 300 acres in Connecticut for $78.5M
A Massachusetts developer, proposing to build two warehouses and two manufacturing centers, purchased from Pratt & Whitney 300 acres of land in East Hartford for $78.5 million, the Hartford Business Journal reported. The plans call for warehouses of up to a combined 2.5 million square feet, and two research and...
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour
A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Subway sandwiches considers selling itself
Milford, Connecticut, headquartered Subway sandwiches explores the possibility of selling the company with a possible price of more than ten billion dollars.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
VIDEO: Connecticut State Police searching for wrong-way driver on Interstate 91 in Hartford
Connecticut State Police are searching for the driver who was heading the wrong way on Interstate 91 South in Hartford early Sunday morning.
New Haven police chief to suspects: ‘We are coming after you’
New Haven leaders say they are working to prevent violent crime in the city.
