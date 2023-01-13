Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Aggravated Assault detectives, assisted by Northwest District officers, quickly identified and later arrested 36-year-old Anisha Robinson for her alleged involvement in Sunday afternoon shooting incident. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, just after 4:00 p.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were dispatched to 8041 Chiltern Drive to investigate a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female outside this location with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to Methodist hospital in stable condition. IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives arrived on scene to further the investigation. Within hours, and with the assistance from community members, detectives identified Anisha Robinson as the suspect in this case. Monday morning, Robinson was located and taken into custody without further incident. Robinson was arrested for her alleged involvement in this shooting incident. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO) will review the case and make the final charging decisions. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards. This release may be updated as more information becomes available. Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous. An arrest is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Case Number IP230005119

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO