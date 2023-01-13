Read full article on original website
2 charged in shooting death of Mt. Morris schools employee
FLINT, MI — Two people have been charged in connection with the death of a Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools employee. Cedric Thomas Hendrickson, 24, and Katarena Gail Maddox, 22, were each arraigned Tuesday, Jan. 17, on felony charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Mallory Dunnivant Wednesday, Jan. 11.
7-year-old West Bloomfield girl helps save great-grandma
Mariah says when her great-grandmother tried to save her by trying to stop the rolling car, her leg and foot got stuck under the front tire on the drivers side.
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
Sleepy man chokes woman over child care
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An argument over child care became a life and death struggle for a woman who was put into a chokehold. Bryan Thomas Poust told the accuser he wanted to lie down on the afternoon of Jan. 1, police said. The 36-year-old was asked to help with children after an hour, but did not get up, according to the affidavit. After another hour, Poust’s partner began arguing...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Retirement community offers dying veteran a place to stay
A dying veteran in need of hospice care will be closer to home.
Man killed in Davison Township hit-and-run was reported missing day earlier
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, MI – A man found dead in a suspected hit-and-run crash Saturday morning has been identified by police as someone reported missing a day earlier. Jose Salcedo, 23, of Attica Township, was found dead Saturday, Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of Gale Road in Davison Township.
wsgw.com
Woman Killed in Mt. Morris, Suspects Arrested
Two people were arrested in Mt. Morris on Wednesday evening after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Harvard Court around 6:50. The 35-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court
The mother was arrested back in December.
2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris
MT. MORRIS, MI – Two people are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Mt. Morris woman Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Morris Police Department, as well as other agencies, were dispatched to the 11000 block of Harvard Ct. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, following a report of a shooting.
legalnews.com
Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial
A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
7-year-old jumps into action to save great-grandma who was trapped under SUV
WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI -- When 7-year-old Mariah Galloway saw her great-grandmother get stuck under an SUV outside her home, she sprung into action and is now being called a hero for saving the 79-year-old. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Galloway was being dropped off at her home in West Bloomfield when her great-grandma thought the SUV was in park and got out of the vehicle.
WNEM
Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
Foster teen's story, struggle with school sparks change for education system
At 17 years old, when most kids are starting their senior year, Christian Randle learned he would have to start over as a freshman.
Michigan State Police trying to identify driver found dead in fiery crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – Michigan State Police are investigating after a driver was found dead in a vehicle that crashed and caught fire early Saturday, Jan. 14. Police say a 911 caller reported a brush fire on I-75 in Springfield Township around 5:50 a.m. Springfield Township Fire crews arrived...
fox29.com
‘You're okay sweetie’: Video shows rescue of 4-year-old Michigan girl, arrest of her father
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 4-year-old Michigan girl who was taken by her father on Tuesday was rescued by Ohio police after they pulled the man over in a car in Ohio. Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released bodycam video of the rescue. Eric Nardlini was arrested...
5 in custody after shoplifting at Ulta, hitting a pedestrian in Green Oak Twp.
According to police, the make-up franchise has been the target of thieves for quite some time. On Thursday, their Green Oak Township was hit by thieves.
1 pedestrian dead, 1 injured when struck by car in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI –A woman died and a man was critically injured after they were hit by a car in St. Clair County, police said. Authorities say the incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 70-year-old Armada man was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
