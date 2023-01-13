WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI -- When 7-year-old Mariah Galloway saw her great-grandmother get stuck under an SUV outside her home, she sprung into action and is now being called a hero for saving the 79-year-old. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Galloway was being dropped off at her home in West Bloomfield when her great-grandma thought the SUV was in park and got out of the vehicle.

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO