Mount Morris, MI

NorthcentralPA.com

Sleepy man chokes woman over child care

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An argument over child care became a life and death struggle for a woman who was put into a chokehold. Bryan Thomas Poust told the accuser he wanted to lie down on the afternoon of Jan. 1, police said. The 36-year-old was asked to help with children after an hour, but did not get up, according to the affidavit. After another hour, Poust’s partner began arguing...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
wsgw.com

Woman Killed in Mt. Morris, Suspects Arrested

Two people were arrested in Mt. Morris on Wednesday evening after a woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex. The shooting occurred in the 11000 block of Harvard Court around 6:50. The 35-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen. She was taken to Hurley Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
MLive

2 in custody, another dead after shooting in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS, MI – Two people are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old Mt. Morris woman Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Mt. Morris Police Department, as well as other agencies, were dispatched to the 11000 block of Harvard Ct. shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, following a report of a shooting.
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
legalnews.com

Michigan woman accused of embezzling from her mother to face trial

A Saginaw County woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court on embezzlement and tax charges, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced last Friday. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was bound over following a hearing on Wednesday, January 11, before Judge A.T. Frank in the...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

7-year-old jumps into action to save great-grandma who was trapped under SUV

WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI -- When 7-year-old Mariah Galloway saw her great-grandmother get stuck under an SUV outside her home, she sprung into action and is now being called a hero for saving the 79-year-old. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Galloway was being dropped off at her home in West Bloomfield when her great-grandma thought the SUV was in park and got out of the vehicle.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
WNEM

Police ticket driver going 113 mph on I-75

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police ticketed a driver who was going 113 miles per hour on I-75 Monday morning. “A 113 MPH ticket in a 70 MPH zone is a very expensive reminder to slow down,” the Michigan State Police Third District posted on Twitter. Police caught...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

