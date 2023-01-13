Michigan Congressman introduces STOVE Act, to prevent any potential ban on gas stoves

LANSING (WWJ) -- A politician from West Michigan is trying to preemptively stop any potential federal ban on gas stoves.

Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-04) has introduced the STOVE Act — or the Stop Trying to Obsessively Vilify Energy Act (HR 263) .

This follows federal conversation regarding the dangers of gas stoves and other gas-powered appliances, after studies found they could potentially increase the chance of childhood asthma and other sicknesses.

Huizenga, joined by West Virginia GOP Congressman Alex Mooney in introducing this bill, stressed that Americans should have the ability to choose their home appliances.

“The last thing Americans need or want is another big government bureaucratic decision telling us which appliance we can have in our home,” said Huizenga, in a statement. “The STOVE Act is a common-sense measure that will stop bureaucrats from banning gas stoves or ranges. Americans should have the ability to choose the most affordable and most available way to cook food in their own home. It is absolutely ridiculous how out of control and out of touch the nanny state in Washington has become.”

Earlier this week, Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. spoke with Bloomberg about the possibility of placing a ban on gas stoves, citing various risks that come with the appliance.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said, in the interview that was quickly picked up by various media outlets.

Trumka described gas stoves as a “hidden hazard,” saying “any option is on the table” when it comes to setting emission standards or otherwise regulating gas applicances.

However, White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa later clarified that there in fact is no plan for such a ban.

Kikukawa told CNN and The New York Times that “The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves.”

More on today's top stories: