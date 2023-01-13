ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Congressman introduces STOVE Act, to prevent any potential ban on gas stoves

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XDus_0kE73Jqq00

LANSING (WWJ) -- A politician from West Michigan is trying to preemptively stop any potential federal ban on gas stoves.

Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-04) has introduced the STOVE Act — or the Stop Trying to Obsessively Vilify Energy Act (HR 263) .

This follows federal conversation regarding the dangers of gas stoves and other gas-powered appliances, after studies found they could potentially increase the chance of childhood asthma and other sicknesses.

Huizenga, joined by West Virginia GOP Congressman Alex Mooney in introducing this bill, stressed that Americans should have the ability to choose their home appliances.

“The last thing Americans need or want is another big government bureaucratic decision telling us which appliance we can have in our home,” said Huizenga, in a statement. “The STOVE Act is a common-sense measure that will stop bureaucrats from banning gas stoves or ranges. Americans should have the ability to choose the most affordable and most available way to cook food in their own home. It is absolutely ridiculous how out of control and out of touch the nanny state in Washington has become.”

Earlier this week, Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. spoke with Bloomberg about the possibility of placing a ban on gas stoves, citing various risks that come with the appliance.

“Products that can’t be made safe can be banned,” Trumka said, in the interview that was quickly picked up by various media outlets.

Trumka described gas stoves as a “hidden hazard,” saying “any option is on the table” when it comes to setting emission standards or otherwise regulating gas applicances.

However, White House spokesman Michael Kikukawa later clarified that there in fact is no plan for such a ban.

Kikukawa told CNN and The New York Times that “The President does not support banning gas stoves – and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is independent, is not banning gas stoves.”

More on today's top stories:

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How did gas stoves ignite a culture war in the US?

Of all the political issues I assumed would come to the fore in 2023, gas stoves were not on my bingo card. And yet Americans’ right to cook on an open gas flame has turned into a red-hot culture war issue. Conservatives are gearing up for a War of the Cooktops – and unfortunately, some Democrats aren’t helping.
ILLINOIS STATE
Salon

Fossil fuel-backed lawmakers are freaking out over possible ban on gas stoves to protect children

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Climate and public health advocates on Tuesday welcomed comments by a federal official teasing a potential ban on new gas stoves amid a growing body of peer-reviewed research warning that the appliances threaten the warming planet and human health.
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
Jalopnik

The U.S. Is Making the Same Mistakes With EVs That It Made With Gas-Powered Cars

The auto industry is in the middle of a big shift to EVs, so now would be a good time for it to hunch down, hands on knees, and catch its breath. Or if the auto industry won’t, then we, the buyers, should because U.S. automakers may be rushing us down the wrong way with bigger, faster but not better EVs.
The Saginaw News

A collared wolf from Michigan’s U.P. roamed more than 4,000 miles before it was killed

When a hunter in Manitoba, Canada legally shot and killed a gray wolf in early December, a radio collar found around its neck was the first clue to the incredible journey this animal had been on. The wolf had been collared in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in the summer of 2021, and its GPS data since then showed this wolf’s multi-state and two-country trek was one for the record books.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Gas stove ban? Here’s why the federal government could take the cooktops away this winter

Well, if you do, be aware that it might just be bad for your health, and because of that the government is looking into doing away with them altogether. According to multiple reports, the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a federal ban on such stoves because several scientific studies have shown that they have a negative impact on health, particularly, of children.
greencarjournal.com

Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles

Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
OREGON STATE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy