ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

First group of migrants arrive under U.S. sponsorship program that has approved hundreds of cases in days

By Camilo Montoya-Galvez
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 43

Hide The Checkbook from Biden
4d ago

They vetted 600 people in record time….Tell me exactly how they are being vetted.And are the sponsors being vetted to make sure they can actually support them and provide them housing?And what about medical care?Who provides that?And are the sponsors on any type of public assistance?If they are the shouldn’t be allowed to sponsor them.

Reply(7)
33
Amanda Lynn Weymouth
4d ago

yet the homeless rate just keeps rising because there are no available apartments that are affordable... and they get to live for free get food delivered to their free apartments and we are all struggling while working 50+ hours a week...

Reply
23
riders on the storm
4d ago

arriving in New clothes, shoes, backpacks, cellphones and most females ready to pop out a welfare recipient. thanks to dimlibs installing barry to a 3rd term, the 40% of Americans that actually pay federal taxes are maxed out. democrats and liberals hate the American taxpayer.

Reply(1)
21
Related
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
24/7 Wall St.

Which Americans Own the Most Guns

An estimated 46% of Americans have a gun in their home or elsewhere on their property, according to an October 2022 poll. This figure, part of an annual survey conducted by polling agency Gallup, has been relatively steady for about two decades, and well below the 54% share in a 1993 poll. The October survey […]
CBS Miami

Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS News

CBS News

589K+
Followers
78K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy