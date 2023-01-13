Read full article on original website
Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
In bipartisan NC House assignments, a sign of GOP strategy
New committee assignments in the state House hint at a Republican strategy to exert more control over North Carolina's lawmaking process this year: Peel off a handful of Democratic votes to block Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Three Democrats, already considered likely options as Republicans look for allies across the aisle...
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking virus refunds
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed by then-University of North Carolina students seeking tuition, housing and fee refunds when in-person instruction was canceled during the 2020 spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. Several students...
Editorial: Speaker Tim Moore's power grab
CBC Editorial: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023; editorial #8819. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Since 2011, and until last week, it has been the rule in the North Carolina House of Representatives that there must be at least a day’s notice before a vote on overriding legislation vetoed by the governor – two days if the bill originated in the House.
City investigating reports of discolored water in west Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — The city of Raleigh plans to flush water lines Tuesday after reports of discolored tap water in west Raleigh. Residents in the area of Avent Ferry Road and Western Boulevard reached out to WRAL News on Monday with concerns about a brown tinge in their water.
Gentle policing: Social workers team up with Raleigh officers to successfully respond to over 1,000 calls
RALEIGH, N.C. — In March, WRAL News wrote about a proactive team created by the Raleigh Police Department that shifted focus away from handcuffs, tasers and arrests. The ACORNS unit would instead send social workers alongside officers to handle many calls with underlying issues like homelessness and mental illness.
On the Record: Prospects of widespread legalized online sports betting in North Carolina
WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and WRAL Sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy were joined by state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County; state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; and Kilpatrick, Townsend, & Stockton lobbyist Ches McDowell to discuss the possibility of legalizing online sports gambling in North Carolina. WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and...
Good news, job seekers: Triangle job openings again on the rise
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Job openings in the Triangle are again on the rise, the latest data from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report shows. After falling to the lowest aggregate total of job openings in at least six months last week, the number of job openings increased in the region last week.
Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms
In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
Students, staff march to protest potential closure of Creedmoor Elementary school ahead of vote
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Parents and teachers from Creedmoor Elementary dressed in red at a school board meeting Tuesday night at South Granville Highschool in Creedmoor to address the possibility of the school closing its doors. The school board is debating whether to close Creedmoor Elementary and use it as...
Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers' homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon Peña, who...
Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare
WENDELL, N.C. — WRAL News has learned of a fire outside of the ABC Land daycare in Wendell, North Carolina Tuesday night. According to fire officials, courtesy of Broadcastify, fire crews and police responded to call of a fire at the day care. Police are currently investigating the fire...
5 On Your Side helps widow wipe out $194K in medical debt
RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s a WRAL 5 On Your Side solution that was six months in the making. In August 2022, a Wilson woman reached out to 5 On Your Side after she says she was handed nearly $200,000 worth of inaccurate medical bills. However, Patricia Taylor’s nightmare...
Garner High School teacher who unexpectedly died was 'suspended,' according to Wake County Public School System
GARNER, N.C. — A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. "It is with great sadness that I write this note to let you...
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic
DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
Thousands lost power in Cary overnight due to equipment failure
CARY, N.C. — Over 3,000 customers in Cary lost power Sunday night. The outage was centered in the area around Farmington Woods Drive and High Meadow Drive. A spokesperson from Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment failure on an underground power line in the area. At...
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
Providence Day WR Channing Goodwin offered by UNC
Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day School junior wide receiver Channing Goodwin's latest offer came from an in-state ACC school. North Carolina joined the list of schools hoping to land the four-star receiver. According to a tweet by Goodwin, UNC offered him on Monday. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds,...
