Raleigh, NC

Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
In bipartisan NC House assignments, a sign of GOP strategy

New committee assignments in the state House hint at a Republican strategy to exert more control over North Carolina's lawmaking process this year: Peel off a handful of Democratic votes to block Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Three Democrats, already considered likely options as Republicans look for allies across the aisle...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
STATESVILLE, NC
Court OKs dismissing UNC student suit seeking virus refunds

RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge was correct to dismiss a lawsuit filed by then-University of North Carolina students seeking tuition, housing and fee refunds when in-person instruction was canceled during the 2020 spring semester as the coronavirus pandemic began, the state Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday. Several students...
RALEIGH, NC
Editorial: Speaker Tim Moore's power grab

CBC Editorial: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023; editorial #8819. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. Since 2011, and until last week, it has been the rule in the North Carolina House of Representatives that there must be at least a day’s notice before a vote on overriding legislation vetoed by the governor – two days if the bill originated in the House.
On the Record: Prospects of widespread legalized online sports betting in North Carolina

WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and WRAL Sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy were joined by state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County; state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; and Kilpatrick, Townsend, & Stockton lobbyist Ches McDowell to discuss the possibility of legalizing online sports gambling in North Carolina. WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
HAWAII STATE
Fire put out at apartment complex near American Red Cross

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Wake County put out a fire in Raleigh that started from smoking materials at an apartment complex near the American Red Cross. According to Raleigh Fire Department Division Chief Robert Hodge, crews responded to a call at 202 North Peartree Lane shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday and marked it under control at 7:40 p.m.
RALEIGH, NC
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers' homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon Peña, who...
KANSAS STATE
Fire crews respond to call at ABC Land daycare

WENDELL, N.C. — WRAL News has learned of a fire outside of the ABC Land daycare in Wendell, North Carolina Tuesday night. According to fire officials, courtesy of Broadcastify, fire crews and police responded to call of a fire at the day care. Police are currently investigating the fire...
WENDELL, NC
Crash on I-40 East in Durham closes lanes of traffic

DURHAM, N.C. — A Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 40 East near North Carolina Highway 55 closed several lanes of traffic. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, only one of the four lanes remains closed. WRAL News was told that a tractor trailer was down in a ditch, a pickup...
DURHAM, NC
Providence Day WR Channing Goodwin offered by UNC

Charlotte, N.C. — Providence Day School junior wide receiver Channing Goodwin's latest offer came from an in-state ACC school. North Carolina joined the list of schools hoping to land the four-star receiver. According to a tweet by Goodwin, UNC offered him on Monday. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

