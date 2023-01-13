ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Athletics Sign Austin Pruitt To Minor League Deal

The Athletics have signed right-hander Austin Pruitt to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training with the club. Pruitt, 33, was originally drafted by the Rays and first cracked the big leagues with that club....
OAKLAND, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins Outright Kyle Garlick, Oliver Ortega

Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick and reliever Oliver Ortega each went unclaimed on waivers, according to an announcement from the club’s communications director Dustin Morse (Twitter link). Both players have been outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul and will receive non-roster invitations to MLB Spring Training. Garlick was designated for assignment...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins, Twins continue to discuss trade possibilities

The Marlins and Twins continue to explore trade possibilities involving Minnesota infielder Luis Arraez and Miami’s surplus of starting pitching, reports Dan Hayes of the Athletic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first wrote last week that Arraez’s name had come up in discussions involving Marlins righty Pablo...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals among teams to inquire on Marlins’ starters

The Cardinals and Marlins have held “at least preliminary” discussions regarding Miami’s bevy of young starters, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Rosenthal suggests that St. Louis is a nice fit for Pablo Lopez, although on paper, it’s easy enough to make a case for just about any of the Marlins’ available starters as a fit in St. Louis. Each of Lopez, Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Edward Cabrera has seen his name surface in trade chatter recently. Miami, however, doesn’t seem to have any plans to deal ace Sandy Alcantara, whom the Cardinals actually traded to the Fish alongside Zac Gallen in the deal that sent Marcell Ozuna from Miami to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Rangers Sign Yoshi Tsutsugo To Minor League Deal

The Rangers announced that first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo has been signed to a minor league contract. Tsutsugo’s deal contains an invitation to the Rangers’ big league Spring Training camp. Tsutsugo came to the majors in the 2019-20 offseason, but Texas will be the fifth different organization Tsutsugo has...
TEXAS STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann departs organization

The Blue Jays have announced that bullpen coach Matt Buschmann is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities. Buschmann had been with the Blue Jays since 2018, and also served as the team’s director of pitching development since 2020. Toronto also announced that it will complete its coaching staff in the coming weeks.
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins have been in contact with Yuli Gurriel

The Marlins have been in contact with free agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel, according to Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald and Alejandro Villegas of 5 Reasons Sports. Gurriel, 39 in June, has spent his entire MLB career with the Astros thus far. He signed with them...
MIAMI, FL
MLB Trade Rumors

Scott Boras frustrated with Mets over Carlos Correa situation

The league’s biggest story over the past month has been the winding saga involving Carlos Correa’s free agency. The two-time All-Star had agreements with the Giants and Mets each fall through after the teams raised concerns about the status of his right ankle during their physical examinations. After weeks of twists and turns, Correa returned to the Twins — where he’d spent the 2022 campaign.
MINNESOTA STATE
MLB Trade Rumors

Infielder Travis Shaw announces retirement from MLB

Former MLB infielder Travis Shaw took to Twitter on Monday to announce his retirement from playing. The left-handed hitter appeared at the game’s highest level in each of the last eight seasons. “For the last eight years, I’ve been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners Claim J.B. Bukauskas, Designate Alberto Rodriguez

The Mariners announced that they have claimed right-hander J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from the Diamondbacks. In a corresponding move, outfielder Alberto Rodriguez has been designated for assignment. Bukauskas was designated for assignment last week when the D-Backs re-signed Zach Davies. Bukauskas, 26, was a first round draft pick of the...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Claim Julian Merryweather, Designate Manuel Rodríguez

The Cubs have claimed right-hander Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Merryweather had been designated for assignment by the Jays last week. In a corresponding move, fellow righty Manuel Rodríguez has been designated for assignment. Merryweather, 31, was drafted by...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Blue Jays Outright Junior Fernandez

The Blue Jays announced that reliever Junior Fernández has gone unclaimed on waivers. He’s been assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He’d been designated for assignment last week after Toronto finalized the acquisition of starter Zach Thompson from Pittsburgh. Fernández has bounced around a bit over the past...
MLB Trade Rumors

Frank Thomas, MLB outfielder from 1951-66, passes away

Three-time All-Star Frank Thomas has passed away, according to announcements from the Mets and Pirates. Thomas, not to be confused with the Hall of Fame designated hitter who played 16 seasons with the White Sox, played for seven teams between 1951-66. A Pittsburgh native, Thomas signed with his hometown Pirates...
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Post-Tommy John players who could impact 2023

News items about Tommy John surgeries are fairly commonplace in baseball circles, but there’s no doubting it’s a significant event for the impacted player. It usually takes over a year to return to form, with a multi-stage rehabilitation process required to regain functionality. Once a player gets back...
Yardbarker

Report: Astros actively interviewing candidates for GM job

The Astros have been operating without a general manager for several months but owner Jim Crane is actively interviewing candidates for the position, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It’s unclear if a resolution is close at hand or how many people are being considered, but Rosenthal lists three people who have been interviewed: Michael Hill, Dana Brown, and Bobby Evans.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

