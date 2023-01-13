Read full article on original website
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
Athletics Sign Austin Pruitt To Minor League Deal
The Athletics have signed right-hander Austin Pruitt to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. He will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training with the club. Pruitt, 33, was originally drafted by the Rays and first cracked the big leagues with that club....
Reds Sign Alex Young, Richie Martin To Minor League Deals
The Reds announced a pair of minor league deals today, one of them going to left-hander Alex Young and the other to infielder Richie Martin. Both players have received invitations to major league Spring Training. Young, 29, was a second round pick of the Diamondbacks in the 2015 draft. He...
Twins Outright Kyle Garlick, Oliver Ortega
Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick and reliever Oliver Ortega each went unclaimed on waivers, according to an announcement from the club’s communications director Dustin Morse (Twitter link). Both players have been outrighted to Triple-A St. Paul and will receive non-roster invitations to MLB Spring Training. Garlick was designated for assignment...
Marlins, Twins continue to discuss trade possibilities
The Marlins and Twins continue to explore trade possibilities involving Minnesota infielder Luis Arraez and Miami’s surplus of starting pitching, reports Dan Hayes of the Athletic. Jon Heyman of the New York Post first wrote last week that Arraez’s name had come up in discussions involving Marlins righty Pablo...
The Cardinals would be a good trade partner for the Marlins (or just about any team)
It’s been largely quiet from the Cardinals since the team inked longtime division rival Willson Contreras to a five-year contract, officially tabbing him as the heir to franchise icon Yadier Molina. Filling the void left by Molina was clearly the top priority for the Cards this winter, though they...
Cardinals among teams to inquire on Marlins’ starters
The Cardinals and Marlins have held “at least preliminary” discussions regarding Miami’s bevy of young starters, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Rosenthal suggests that St. Louis is a nice fit for Pablo Lopez, although on paper, it’s easy enough to make a case for just about any of the Marlins’ available starters as a fit in St. Louis. Each of Lopez, Jesus Luzardo, Trevor Rogers and Edward Cabrera has seen his name surface in trade chatter recently. Miami, however, doesn’t seem to have any plans to deal ace Sandy Alcantara, whom the Cardinals actually traded to the Fish alongside Zac Gallen in the deal that sent Marcell Ozuna from Miami to St. Louis.
NL East team reportedly showing interest in seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman
The Marlins are among the teams with interest in Aroldis Chapman, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Miami becomes the first team known to have checked in on the seven-time All-Star reliever this offseason, but Heyman suggests there are multiple clubs in the mix. While the Fish are...
Rangers Sign Yoshi Tsutsugo To Minor League Deal
The Rangers announced that first baseman/outfielder Yoshi Tsutsugo has been signed to a minor league contract. Tsutsugo’s deal contains an invitation to the Rangers’ big league Spring Training camp. Tsutsugo came to the majors in the 2019-20 offseason, but Texas will be the fifth different organization Tsutsugo has...
Blue Jays bullpen coach Matt Buschmann departs organization
The Blue Jays have announced that bullpen coach Matt Buschmann is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities. Buschmann had been with the Blue Jays since 2018, and also served as the team’s director of pitching development since 2020. Toronto also announced that it will complete its coaching staff in the coming weeks.
Marlins have been in contact with Yuli Gurriel
The Marlins have been in contact with free agent first baseman Yuli Gurriel, according to Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald and Alejandro Villegas of 5 Reasons Sports. Gurriel, 39 in June, has spent his entire MLB career with the Astros thus far. He signed with them...
Scott Boras frustrated with Mets over Carlos Correa situation
The league’s biggest story over the past month has been the winding saga involving Carlos Correa’s free agency. The two-time All-Star had agreements with the Giants and Mets each fall through after the teams raised concerns about the status of his right ankle during their physical examinations. After weeks of twists and turns, Correa returned to the Twins — where he’d spent the 2022 campaign.
Infielder Travis Shaw announces retirement from MLB
Former MLB infielder Travis Shaw took to Twitter on Monday to announce his retirement from playing. The left-handed hitter appeared at the game’s highest level in each of the last eight seasons. “For the last eight years, I’ve been blessed to live out my childhood dreams of playing Major...
Red Sox interested in infielders Jurickson Profar, Elvis Andrus
The Red Sox were known to be looking for middle infield help even before news broke earlier this week about Trevor Story’s internal brace surgery on his right elbow, which could keep the shortstop on the injured list for most (or potentially all) of the 2023 season. In the...
Mariners Claim J.B. Bukauskas, Designate Alberto Rodriguez
The Mariners announced that they have claimed right-hander J.B. Bukauskas off waivers from the Diamondbacks. In a corresponding move, outfielder Alberto Rodriguez has been designated for assignment. Bukauskas was designated for assignment last week when the D-Backs re-signed Zach Davies. Bukauskas, 26, was a first round draft pick of the...
Cubs Claim Julian Merryweather, Designate Manuel Rodríguez
The Cubs have claimed right-hander Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays, reports Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Merryweather had been designated for assignment by the Jays last week. In a corresponding move, fellow righty Manuel Rodríguez has been designated for assignment. Merryweather, 31, was drafted by...
Blue Jays Outright Junior Fernandez
The Blue Jays announced that reliever Junior Fernández has gone unclaimed on waivers. He’s been assigned outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He’d been designated for assignment last week after Toronto finalized the acquisition of starter Zach Thompson from Pittsburgh. Fernández has bounced around a bit over the past...
Frank Thomas, MLB outfielder from 1951-66, passes away
Three-time All-Star Frank Thomas has passed away, according to announcements from the Mets and Pirates. Thomas, not to be confused with the Hall of Fame designated hitter who played 16 seasons with the White Sox, played for seven teams between 1951-66. A Pittsburgh native, Thomas signed with his hometown Pirates...
Post-Tommy John players who could impact 2023
News items about Tommy John surgeries are fairly commonplace in baseball circles, but there’s no doubting it’s a significant event for the impacted player. It usually takes over a year to return to form, with a multi-stage rehabilitation process required to regain functionality. Once a player gets back...
Report: Astros actively interviewing candidates for GM job
The Astros have been operating without a general manager for several months but owner Jim Crane is actively interviewing candidates for the position, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It’s unclear if a resolution is close at hand or how many people are being considered, but Rosenthal lists three people who have been interviewed: Michael Hill, Dana Brown, and Bobby Evans.
