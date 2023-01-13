ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored

The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday

The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon.  Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93.  "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon.  Thomas, a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team

The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million

As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source.  The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool.  He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias.  The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field.  Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate.  While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
BRONX, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal

The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation

Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders

The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

What does arbitration mean for Luis Arraez and the Twins?

The Minnesota Twins shelled out a ton of money to keep Carlos Correa, Emilio Pagan and even Chris Paddack this week, but when it comes to the future of Luis Arraez it's a delicate situation. With over three years of MLB service time, Arraez is eligible for arbitration for the...
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

