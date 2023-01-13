Read full article on original website
3-time All-Star who played for Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies has died
Former MLB All-Star player Frank Thomas has died. The New York Mets announced his death on social media. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas,” the team wrote. No cause of death was given. Thomas played for the Mets from 1962-1964. He...
‘That’s a roadblock’: Ryne Sandberg’s warning to Cubs fans who want Sammy Sosa honored
The Chicago Cubs are putting in work this offseason in an attempt to emerge as a playoff caliber team in 2023. Off the field, the team received some more news that will delight fans, as it was announced that Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg will have a statue built in his honor outside of Wrigley Field, joining a prestigious group of Cubs players to have such an honor bestowed upon them.
Breaking: Legendary Mets Star Died On Monday
The New York Mets announced a tragic passing on Monday afternoon. Frank Thomas, known to some as the "original Met," passed away at the age of 93. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of original Met Frank Thomas," the Mets announced on Monday afternoon. Thomas, a ...
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox added a catcher with intriguing traits to compete with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong.
Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team
The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
theScore
Correa agent Boras puzzled by New York's decision: 'I don't understand the Mets'
Carlos Correa will spend the next six years of his career with the Minnesota Twins after a series of failed negotiations with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets cost him over $100 million. Correa's agent, Scott Boras, was perplexed by how the Mets handled their end of discussions,...
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million
As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
Padres Sign Ángel Sánchez To Minor League Deal
The Padres and right-hander Ángel Sánchez are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Robert Murray of FanSided. The righty will get an invitation to major league Spring Training. Sánchez, 33, has a very small amount of major league experience, which came back in 2017 with the...
Dodgers Rumors: L.A. Set to Sign a Pair of Dominican Republic Prospects
Sources say the Dodgers will sign two Dominican Republic prospects
Yardbarker
Yankees already facing a problem in the starting rotation
Just as Yankees starter Frankie Montas left off in 2022, he’s picked up right back up in the injury department. Being shut down prematurely due to shoulder inflammation, Montas is still dealing with an injury that expects to sideline him for at least the first month of the regular season.
Angels Rumors: Halos 'Involved' in Free Agent Catching Market, Says Insider
They could use another catcher ahead of next season.
Angels Roster News: Halos Sign Former Astros Utility Man to Minor League Deal
They’re continuing to add via minor league deals.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders
The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
Yardbarker
What does arbitration mean for Luis Arraez and the Twins?
The Minnesota Twins shelled out a ton of money to keep Carlos Correa, Emilio Pagan and even Chris Paddack this week, but when it comes to the future of Luis Arraez it's a delicate situation. With over three years of MLB service time, Arraez is eligible for arbitration for the...
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New Season
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
The Cardinals would be a good trade partner for the Marlins (or just about any team)
It’s been largely quiet from the Cardinals since the team inked longtime division rival Willson Contreras to a five-year contract, officially tabbing him as the heir to franchise icon Yadier Molina. Filling the void left by Molina was clearly the top priority for the Cards this winter, though they...
