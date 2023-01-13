Read full article on original website
The Ending Of Hunters Season 2 Explained
This article contains spoilers for Season 1 and Season 2 of "Hunters." History is full of tales that continue to astound us for many years after they took place. As fans of Amazon Prime's "Hunters" know, not every story from the past has a satisfying conclusion. For instance, despite the unspeakable atrocities committed by the Nazis before, during, and after World War II, many higher-ups not only survived but thrived after the war. Yet, as mortifying as that is, there is also a lengthy history of justice-seeking Nazi Hunters who traveled to the ends of the earth to track these criminals down and eliminate the threat they posed.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Has Star Wars Fans Bracing Themselves For Another Order 66 Flashback
The Disney "Star Wars" era may have seen its ups and downs, especially as far as the movies are concerned, but arguably the era's greatest strengths have lied in the realm of television. And there's no better example of this than the hit Disney+ original series, "The Mandalorian." First airing...
Why The Opening Scene Of Alice In Borderland Had To Be Changed
Ever since the first moment that fans of "Alice in Borderland" witnessed Ryōhei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), Daikichi Karube (Keita Machida), and Chōta Segawa (Yūki Morinaga) emerge from the restroom to find themselves in an abandoned Tokyo doubling as a dystopian arena for the craziest set of card games anyone has ever played, subscribers have enjoyed watching the wild ride the series offers. However, most people don't realize that particular scene almost went down in a completely different manner.
Vikings: Valhalla Showrunner Jeb Stuart Talks Expanding The World Of The Show In Season 2 - Exclusive
Establishing a central location in the debut season of a series is often the key to success. Whether it's Stars Hollow in "Gilmore Girls" or Kattegat in "Vikings: Valhalla," fans gravitate toward shows that have that "home" element — it doesn't matter if it's a story of small-town charm in Connecticut or a tale of Vikings from over a thousand years ago.
Reddit Is All In On The Mandalorian Season 3 If That Is Indeed Coruscant
There's a new trailer for the third season of "The Mandalorian," and that means "Star Wars" fans everywhere are coming together to find every small detail they can from the new trailer. And there are a lot of new details we can see from the trailer, including the return of...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
NCIS: Los Angeles' Renee Felice Smith Dreamed Of Having Ryan Gosling Guest Star
Fighting big crime with serious star power. It's the formula for "NCIS: Los Angeles," the hit procedural drama starring music legend LL Cool J as Sam Hanna and Chris O'Donnell as G. Callen. And they're not the only big names in this small-screen hit with Nia Long playing Assistant Director Shay Mosley and Linda Hunt playing Hetty Lange over the years. But there's still room for even more star power, according to one of the show's previous stars.
Boy Meets World Writer Exposes The Show's Horribly Toxic Environment
The "Pod Meets World" podcast, co-hosted by "Boy Meets World" stars Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, was launched in 2022 to recap the classic show and behind-the-scenes memories. However, the stories of these former child actors – and their guest stars on certain episodes – indicate the ABC sitcom often had an abusive and unprofessional environment (via Buzzfeed).
The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes
"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Wayne Knight Claims Seinfeld 'Obliterated' His Film Career
Wayne Knight might be best known for playing Jerry's neighbor and nemesis, Newman, on "Seinfeld," but he's also a reputable character actor who worked for years as a private eye between stage and television performances. As he explained to Vice in 2015, "My dad had a big work ethic, and I didn't feel good about being on unemployment."
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
New Amsterdam Producer David Schulner Considered Ending The Series With A $5 Million Laser Beam Surgery
NBC's popular medical drama "New Amsterdam" has come to an end after five seasons on the air, with the most recent season running just 13 episodes. Although the heartbreaking cancellation of "New Amsterdam" must certainly have left plenty of fans reeling, the recent series finale is still a worthy goodbye to Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and the rest of the staff of New Amsterdam Medical Center.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Fans Are Not Happy About Amy Jo Johnson's Reunion Absence
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" fans will be gifted with the ultimate nostalgic treat when the 30th anniversary special premieres on April 19th. Presented by Netflix, the landmark celebration subtitled "Once & Always" will feature the long-awaited reunion of cast members from the original run of the series. Following the tragic death of "Power Rangers" icon Jason David Frank, this celebratory event is both bittersweet and sorely needed.
Working With Geologists Gives Gold Rush Star Rick Ness A Leg Up In More Ways Than One
As inflation continues to skyrocket across the globe, "Gold Rush" is the kind of show that just about anyone can relate to. The series' first season began with 6 men from Sandy, Oregon, who decide to try their luck as gold prospectors, despite their total lack of experience, due to the fact that they've all lost their jobs as a result of economic conditions.
Melissa Rauch On Upholding The Night Court Legacy And Her Time On The Big Bang Theory - Exclusive Interview
Melissa Rauch made a name for herself by starring in the hugely popular "The Big Bang Theory," in which she played Howard's love interest, Bernadette. It was a breakout role that lasted for 10 seasons, until the series ended in 2019. Now, in her first major endeavor since "The Big...
The Last Of Us Made Viewership History With Its HBO Premiere
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 1, "When You're Lost in the Darkness" HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation takes Naughty Dog's legendary video game and brings its dark tone to glorious live action. The game's writer and creative director Neil Druckmann and "Chernobyl's" Craig Mazin are a good team to bring the Cordyceps apocalypse's visually distinct aftermath to a new medium, and Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay do a great job as grizzled survivor Joel and the irreverent, immune Ellie.
Attack On Titan Fans Are Noticing A Pattern With The 'Final Season'
"Attack on Titan" fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that the show has a release date for the third part of its final season. Furthermore, with Studio MAPPA planning to have both of the last parts of the concluding arc arrive by the end of 2023, the wait to see how things will shake out in the series may finally be over soon.
Christian Slater Details The Thrills Of Entering The World Of Lucasfilm With Willow - Exclusive Interview
The 1st season of the sequel series to the 1988 fantasy film classic "Willow" has wrapped after eight episodes on Disney, and among those basking in the warm memories of appearing on the show are acclaimed actor Christian Slater. Slater, who has amassed more than 130 film and TV credits...
Even New Amsterdam's Producer Doesn't Know Why The Series Was Canceled
Since making its primetime debut in 2018, "New Amsterdam" has been one of the best-loved medical dramas on television. Based loosely on Eric Manheimer's best-selling memoir "Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital," the series follows the personal and professional travails of Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), a young doctor who takes over as medical director at one of America's oldest public hospitals, New Amsterdam Medical Center. And for the better part of five seasons on the air, "New Amsterdam" captivated viewers with its tales of good doctors falling in love, enduring hard times, and yeah, occasionally saving a life or two.
1923 Fans Tell Looper Who Their Favorite Character Is - Exclusive Survey
"This was one of the fundamental things I wanted to look at," Taylor Sheridan told The Atlantic about creating his wildly popular Paramount series "Yellowstone." "When you have a kingdom, and you are the king, is there such a thing as morality? Because anyone trying to take your kingdom and remove you as king is going to replace your morality for theirs." That interest in power — who benefits from it, who gets left behind, and at what moral cost — is the primary engine behind "Yellowstone," as well as the two prequel series that have blossomed out of it: "1883" and, as of this past December, "1923."
