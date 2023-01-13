ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat

Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target

The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes.  Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten

A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment

The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'

Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
ATLANTA, GA
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing

A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night.  Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move.  “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
