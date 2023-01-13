Read full article on original website
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
5 college football teams with best chance to stop Georgia 3-peat
Looking ahead to the 2023 college football season, here are five teams with the best chance to stop Georgia from winning a third straight national championship. People have been debating where the Georgia Bulldogs’ recent runs ranks them among all-time college football dynasties. It’s hard to say exactly but...
Breaking: Deion Sanders Lands Major Transfer Target
The Deion Sanders era is in bloom for the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime's tenure hasn't been without twists and turns, as the program hasn't been perfect in the recruiting process. Most notably, 5-star recruit Johntay Cook II signed elsewhere after his mother criticized Sanders' ...
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
Ole Miss fans are mad Hugh Freeze is finding success at Auburn
The Ole Miss message boards are filled with salt while Hugh Freeze continues to recruit well for Auburn football.
Look: Tennessee Quarterback Transferring To The Big Ten
A former Tennessee quarterback is transferring to a Big Ten school. Tayven Jackson is taking his talents to Indiana after making the announcement Sunday afternoon via Twitter. This is a big win for head coach Tom Allen as he tries to get the program back on track. The Hoosiers went 4-8 this season ...
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
University of Georgia football player and staff member killed in car crash hours after championship celebration
University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single car crash early Sunday just hours after their team celebrated its national championship with a victory parade and celebration, according to a statement from the UGA Athletic Association.
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Nick Saban Hires New Defensive Assistant From Sun Belt
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program is in a period of transition entering the 2023 offseason. Alabama failed to qualify for the College Football Playoff for the second time in school history and many expect changes to be on the horizon for the Crimson Tide. The Tide has already lost...
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Paul Finebaum Has Bold Suggestion For Alabama Defensive Coordinator
Changes are afoot in Tuscaloosa when it comes to Alabama's defensive coordinator. And during his regular Monday radio segment on WJOX, college football commentator Paul Finebaum hopped on with "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to discuss which DC hire would excite the Tide's fanbase the most. As ...
Former Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
One of Oklahoma's defensive stoppers found a new home in the transfer portal Monday morning.
Greg McElroy 'Concerned' For Major College Football Program
Greg McElroy believes Florida Gators fans must exude more patience next season. On Always College Football (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said he's "concerned" about Florida supporters expecting too rapid of a turnaround in Billy Napier's second season as head coach. "I think ...
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder
Alabama basketball player Darius Miles was one of two men arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting in Tuscaloosa, Ala. early Sunday morning. Miles and the other suspect, 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis, are jailed and being held without bond. The shooting occurred just before 2.a.m on the Alabama...
Look: Sports World Is Calling For John Calipari Punishment
The sports world isn't happy with Kentucky men's basketball head coach John Calipari on Sunday. On Saturday, Coach Cal went viral for his interview with ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. Many believe that Coach Cal went too far with his touching of the ESPN reporter. Many believe that Coach Cal went over ...
Fact or Fiction: Pete Golding to Ole Miss, Next Alabama DC, Will Muschamp's Future
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Pete Golding was silently fired at Alabama...
Paul Finebaum Predicts College Football's 'Next Georgia'
Paul Finebaum's pick is in. While Georgia appears to be ready to dominate college football for years to come, the ESPN college football analyst sees one program as the "next Georgia." Finebaum believes Ohio State is best situated to do so. "They have everything you need to contend," Finebaum said ...
Football World Reacts To Big Ten Coach Firing
A notable Big Ten assistant coach was fired on Sunday night. Penn State head coach James Franklin fired Nittany Lions wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in a surprising move. “I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State but feel it is in our ...
