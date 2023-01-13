Most people don't need to be told that the justice system isn't exactly the most fun topic of conversation. From the almost immediate disdain when one gets a jury summons to the stress when a police officer pulls you over for speeding, entanglements with the law usually aren't a place for great comedy. This is even more so if one is ever brought before a judge, and one doesn't need to be a fan of "Judge Judy" to know that people have to be on their best behavior when standing before a black-robed figure wielding a gavel. Unless, that is, the topic of conversation is "Night Court."

27 MINUTES AGO