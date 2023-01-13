ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

What Were Massachusetts Most Popular Chips and Dip in 2022?

One of the better appetizers anyone could ask for are some form of chips and dip. Or anything that you can put in any sort of dip. It just hits the spot at certain times no matter what you're doing. You could be at a party, watching a game, at the bar just snacking, etc. It doesn't matter, it's always a great snack! So what are the best chips and dips in all of Massachusetts?
Two of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts

When you think of Massachusetts, there's a good chance that you think of places to travel to like Boston, Cape Cod, Salem, The Berkshires (duh!!!), Cambridge, or Nantucket/Martha's Vineyard. Maybe there are some other cool spots that I'm leaving out. However, none of those were picked as the 22 most underrated destinations in the U.S. As it turns out, the Bay State has two of them. What do you think they are?
Did ‘Seinfeld’ Actually Use the Berkshires As a Setting For An Episode?

'Seinfeld' will go down in history as one of the benchmark sitcoms of all-time, especially during its run of nine season from 1989 through 1989. The show approached certain subject and plotlines that had never been used before in any sitcom, which would often land reviews from the audience such as 'groundbreaking comedy'. Despite a central setting that was often focused on a few main focal backdrops, the show didn't shy away from going off to different locations for settings. Given its central setting in relatively nearby New York City, did it ever come up to the Berkshires and use it for a backdrop?
