Click2Houston.com
‘It just keeps happening’: Baytown business owner says his property has been hit multiple times by thieves in past 3 months
BAYTOWN, Texas – Repeated burglaries have led to years of frustration for a business owner in Baytown whose property has been broken into multiple times over the past three months. “It just keeps happening and happening and happening,” said Wolfgang Fischer, owner of IMC Hydraulics, which is located in...
Click2Houston.com
Cypressdale residents fed up with inconsistent trash pickup from Texas Pride Disposal
HOUSTON – Piles of trash line some streets of the Cypressdale neighborhood, one of the latest to experience issues with garbage pickup by Texas Pride Disposal. Residents claim the trash takeaway day hasn’t been consistent, some days are skipped altogether, and they’re dealing with growing piles of garbage, drawing creatures like rats and raccoons.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was a living nightmare’: Homeowner blames CenterPoint, contractor for flooding home with raw sewage
HOUSTON – Back in August 2022, CenterPoint Energy replaced all of the gas lines in Ashley McAuley’s Champion Forest neighborhood, going house by house. What happened next is something McAuley said she would have never imagined, and it left her so upset and outraged. “What we went through...
Click2Houston.com
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
Click2Houston.com
Video: Woman attempts to chase robbers after bag-snatching, gets dragged by suspect’s vehicle in apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON – A surveillance video was released of an aggravated robbery of a woman at a southeast Houston apartment complex in hopes someone will recognize those involved, according to the Houston Police Department. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9, 2022 around 12 a.m. at an apartment complex located...
Click2Houston.com
4 people injured during drive-by shooting at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after four people were reportedly injured during a shooting in northeast Houston,. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 6729 Lockwood Drive around 6:45 p.m. Officers said four people were standing outside, three men and a woman, when a black 4-door truck...
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by HPD patrol vehicle on Southwest Freeway feeder road; officers didn’t have lights, sirens on at time of incident: Police
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck by a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road Tuesday, officers said. It happened in the 11600 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road around 12:20 a.m. According to investigators, a two-man HPD...
Click2Houston.com
‘Sand worm from Beetlejuice?’: Strange eel-like creature found washed ashore Crystal Beach
GALVESTON, Texas – There are many things that washes ashore in Galveston Bay, but this particular sea creature had left social media users confused and a bit disturbed. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux, a frequent visitor of Port Bolivar Beach, told KSAT News that she likes to visit the beach after a storm passes through to find an array of stingrays, jellyfish, pelicans and seagulls but nothing could prepare her for what she found on Jan 4.
Click2Houston.com
Family Dollar clerk shot in leg by robbery suspects in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A clerk at a Family Dollar in north Houston is recovering after being shot by robbery suspects Monday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to an alarm at a Family Dollar located at 11046 Airline Dr. around 8:57 p.m. According to investigators, a...
Click2Houston.com
Spring Branch residents blame flooding in their backyards on new residential construction
HOUSTON – A cluster of neighbors along a street in the Spring Branch neighborhood said construction of a new residential development has caused rainfall to flood their backyards. “The bottom line is, I don’t want to flood where I am,” said Jane, who lives in one of the four...
Click2Houston.com
Deputy hospitalized after falling into bayou while chasing suspect who fled on foot in Katy area
KATY – A deputy has been transported to the hospital after falling while chasing a suspect in the Katy area Tuesday evening. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the incident that happened in the 800 block of Katy Fort Bend Road around 8 p.m. Sheriff Gonzalez said deputies...
Click2Houston.com
New Caney and Waller High Schools remove employees for inappropriate relationships
HOUSTON – In separate incidents, two separate school districts in our area have come across the same disturbing problem, employees accused of having inappropriate relationships with students. NEW CANEY ISD. Samantha Shea Cummings, 35, of Cleveland, is charged with the crime of having an inappropriate relationship between an educator...
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged several months after man shot, killed during argument in Westchase motel parking lot, HPD says
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a motel parking lot on May 27, 2022. Charles Hamlin, 28, has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Andre Garner, 32. According to Houston police, patrol officers responded...
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after truck crashes into church, hits gas meter in north Houston; Passenger impaled by pole in critical condition
HOUSTON – A driver was arrested after police said a truck drove through a church on Sunday night, severely injuring one of the occupants. According to police, the crash happened at Calvary Pentecostal Church of God, located in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road near Irvington at around 7:44 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Houston mom who said 4-year-old was ‘now in heaven’ after fatally stabbing own daughter sentenced to 40 years, DA says
HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder last week in the stabbing death of her 4-year-old daughter, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “It is almost incomprehensible that a mother would brutally murder her own baby,”...
Click2Houston.com
Houston family with father ‘wrongfully’ imprisoned in Dubai for 15 years says he’s now dying
HOUSTON – A distraught Houston family said their patriarch has been wrongfully imprisoned in Dubai for the past 15 years with no hope of getting out in sight. Making matters worse, they say time is of the essence because his deplorable living conditions have him almost on his deathbed.
Click2Houston.com
‘That’s overkill’: Activists, civil rights organizations believe patron who shot and killed robbery suspect at taco shop should face charges
HOUSTON – Community activists and civil rights organizations are speaking out after a customer shot and killed a suspect at a taco shop last week. “When he shot him the first time, he was well within the law. But, when he turned right back around and directly [and] shot him again, now you have made yourself an actual criminal,” Dr. Candice Matthews said.
Click2Houston.com
Two Texans earn Red Cross Lifesaving Awards after double rescue at Bellaire Pool
A lifeguard is being lauded as a hero after rescuing two children from a pool in Bellaire. Joshua Davis received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award during a December ceremony after saving a four-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl from a pool at the Bellaire Family Aquatic Center back in June.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Stella, an American Eskimo pup looking for her igloo to call home
1 1/2 year old Stella loves the cold weather, but her heart is warm enough to warm yours. The American Eskimo dog, according to volunteers at the Houston Humane Society, is a majestic ball of floof!. She is described as a sweet and sassy gal that can lighten up any...
