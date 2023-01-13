GALVESTON, Texas – There are many things that washes ashore in Galveston Bay, but this particular sea creature had left social media users confused and a bit disturbed. Suzanne Choate Arceneaux, a frequent visitor of Port Bolivar Beach, told KSAT News that she likes to visit the beach after a storm passes through to find an array of stingrays, jellyfish, pelicans and seagulls but nothing could prepare her for what she found on Jan 4.

