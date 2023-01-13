ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Wolf’s official portrait unveiled

By George Stockburger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The official portrait of Governor Tom Wolf was unveiled as he prepares to leave office after two terms.

The portrait will hang in the Governor’s Office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol.

First elected in 2015, Wolf highlighted his time in office with achievements including the creation of Pennie, legalizing medical marijuana, fighting food insecurity, and improving the state’s finances.

    On January 10, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence, Governor Wolf unveils his portrait that will hang in the Governor’s Office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. JANUARY 10, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA
    On January 10, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Governor's Residence, Governor Wolf unveils his portrait that will hang in the Governor's Office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. JANUARY 10, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA
  • On January 10, 2023 at the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence, Governor Wolf unveils his portrait that will hang in the Governor’s Office at the Pennsylvania State Capitol. JANUARY 10, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA
    Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf leave the Capitol together in their final days in office. Harrisburg PA
    Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf leave the Capitol together in their final days in office. Harrisburg PA
    Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf leave the Capitol together in their final days in office. Harrisburg PA

“I have really enjoyed my time in office, especially the people I have had the honor of interacting with day in and day out,” said Gov. Wolf. “We argue, we debate; but at the end of the day, most folks in this building are all working to do what’s right for the people of Pennsylvania. It’s been an honor do this work on behalf of the nearly 13 million Pennsylvanians who call this beautiful state home.”

“It has been a privilege to serve Pennsylvanians – to ensure their rights remain and give them the tools they need to succeed,” added Governor Wolf.

The Governor’s last full day in office will be January 16 with the inauguration of Josh Shapiro at 12 p.m. on January 17.

