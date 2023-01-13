Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
wdml.com
Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old David K. Smith of Willow Hill, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. David was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Rachel L. Worman of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
southernillinoisnow.com
One person injured in Centralia crash
An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
KMOV
Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem
A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
Police eye another St. Louis gas station connected to killings
A Soulard gas station was the scene of another homicide Monday night, the second in just a couple of weeks. St. Louis Police Major Ryan Cousins says they’ve had trouble at the Conoco at Gravois and Russell before.
KMOV
Man wanted in St. Louis City gas station homicide found hiding in shed in Wentzville mobile home park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Charles County law enforcement officers have arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in St. Louis City after he was found hiding in a backyard shed in Wentzville. Police said Brett Kress, 26, was wanted in connection with a homicide on January 7...
Car Thief Charged With Felony Murder After Deadly St. Louis Collision
Brian Richard Kelly was driving 100 mph when he collided with an SUV, police say
wgel.com
Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report
The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
wmay.com
EMT Charged With Murder Held In Jail’s Medical Unit
One of the EMTs now facing murder charges in the death of a patient is being held in the medical unit at the Sangamon County Jail. But Sheriff Jack Campbell says Peter Cadigan does not have any medical issues, and says the move was done for his protection. Campbell says it’s not uncommon to place inmates in high-profile cases in the medical unit until authorities can be sure there’s no threat to them in the general jail population.
Three homicides in St. Louis City in under 2 hours
Two and a half weeks into the new year, the fifth, sixth, and seventh homicides of 2023 happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day., taking place in less than a two-hour timespan.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
wgel.com
Jury Trial Expected In 2021 Involuntary Manslaughter/Aggravated Battery Case
A March jury trial is expected, in Bond County Circuit Court, in the case of Anthony G. Simmons, who is facing charges in the 2021 Easter Sunday death of Terraine Betts of Greenville. Simmons is charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies. Earlier this month, the...
wgel.com
Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
WKRC
Grandpa begs car thief not to drive off with his granddaughter in the vehicle
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Missouri grandfather had to beg a car thief not to drive away while his granddaughter was still in the vehicle. Tyrone Hayes was outside of his granddaughter's daycare in north St. Louis, when he was approached by a masked man. The masked man...
gladstonedispatch.com
Man, 33, charged in murder in Freeburg
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Belleville man charged with murder on Friday was caught after a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle that led police to discovering a deceased woman in a home two days earlier in Freeburg. Authorities did not release many details about the investigation, but Scottie...
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
