ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Sheriff’s Office warns of vehicle break-ins near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office took to social media on Tuesday to warn the community about recent vehicle break-ins and thefts. The Sheriff’s Office said it noticed a recent increase in thefts from vehicles located in the areas north and west of Springfield. The thefts are happening to unlocked vehicles during […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdml.com

Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog

CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
GERMANTOWN, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 56 year old David K. Smith of Willow Hill, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for contempt. David was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Rachel L. Worman of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

One person injured in Centralia crash

An 18-year-old Keyesport woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Noleman and Lincoln Street in Centralia Saturday night. Centralia Police say 41-year-old Eric Queen of South Marion was eastbound on Noleman Street when he failed to stop for the stop light and hit an SUV in the side driven by 18-year-old Contessa Neikes of Railroad Street in Keyesport. She was northbound on Lincoln at the time.
CENTRALIA, IL
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Odin man charged with theft from Domino’s Pizza in Salem

A 30-year-old rural Odin man has been charged in Marion County Court in connection with the felony theft of money from Domino’s Pizza in Salem. Stephen Kantner of Delmar Avenue was picked up by Salem Police while he was in Salem on Monday. Police had been looking for him since last October.
SALEM, IL
wgel.com

Greenville Fire Protection District Releases Annual Report

The Greenville Fire Protection District had a very busy 2022, according to a report recently released. Firefighters received 286 alarms last year, the third straight year that the number of alarms have topped 200. There were 224 in the year 2021. Calls last year included 10 for structure fires, 11...
GREENVILLE, IL
wmay.com

EMT Charged With Murder Held In Jail’s Medical Unit

One of the EMTs now facing murder charges in the death of a patient is being held in the medical unit at the Sangamon County Jail. But Sheriff Jack Campbell says Peter Cadigan does not have any medical issues, and says the move was done for his protection. Campbell says it’s not uncommon to place inmates in high-profile cases in the medical unit until authorities can be sure there’s no threat to them in the general jail population.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
GILLESPIE, IL
Effingham Radio

Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70

At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
GREENUP, IL
wgel.com

Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
GLEN CARBON, IL
gladstonedispatch.com

Man, 33, charged in murder in Freeburg

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A Belleville man charged with murder on Friday was caught after a traffic stop in a stolen vehicle that led police to discovering a deceased woman in a home two days earlier in Freeburg. Authorities did not release many details about the investigation, but Scottie...
FREEBURG, IL
foxillinois.com

Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound

HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
HILLSBORO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy