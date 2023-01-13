One of the EMTs now facing murder charges in the death of a patient is being held in the medical unit at the Sangamon County Jail. But Sheriff Jack Campbell says Peter Cadigan does not have any medical issues, and says the move was done for his protection. Campbell says it’s not uncommon to place inmates in high-profile cases in the medical unit until authorities can be sure there’s no threat to them in the general jail population.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO