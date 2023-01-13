Read full article on original website
Two officers and a K-9 walk into a store… Mississippi patrolman recalls when K-9 jumped ledge, left mouths hanging open below
Alan Ivy has a story to tell. The Oxford Police captain was investigating a string of burglaries on the square in the early 2000s when he received a call about an intruder on the second floor of University Sporting Goods. Ivy, his partner and their K-9 companion Thor rushed to...
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
wcbi.com
Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jury selection begins in trial of accused killers of missing couple in Quitman County
Jury selection began Tuesday morning in a case that has held Quitman County hostage since Will Polk and April Jones disappeared in October of 2019. The trial is expected to last at least the rest of the week, with Tuesday being jury selection and Wednesday launching into testimony. Polk and...
wtva.com
Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe
PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
Two, including former University of Mississippi football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former University of Mississippi football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he […]
5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
Mississippi man accused of stealing fiber optic cable, causing thousands in damage
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fiber optic cable that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and the interruption of service to thousands of customers. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that Jeffrey D. Anderson, 53, of Tupelo, has been charged...
54-year-old woman killed in Shelby County shooting, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 54-year-old woman was killed in Lakeland Saturday morning. At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, SCSO (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office) responded to a shooting on Breezy Shore Cove. Erin Last, 54, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. No one...
tippahnews.com
Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide
Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
hottytoddy.com
A Family of Luckyday Scholars
Leaving the comfort and familiarity of a small town to join thousands of other students at the University of Mississippi can be a daunting experience for many freshmen. That wasn’t the case for Christene Chavez. When she first stepped on the Ole Miss campus two years ago as a...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Spiritual Genocide’: I Take Full Responsibility for Vandalizing the UM Confederate Statue
On May 30, 2020, I hopped in my car with a few cans of spray paint and a boxcutter and drove a little over two hours from my then-home in Leland to Oxford, Miss. Before I even arrived at the circle on campus where an enormous Confederate statue used to stand, fear overcame me. It was now or never.
Raid of Mississippi barbershop nets 10,000 fentanyl pills other drugs
More than 10,000 pills, believed to be fentanyl, were seized at a Mississippi barbershop last week. On Jan. 5, 2023, agents of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Tupelo Police Department executed a search warrant at Spectacular Cuts (3176 Tupelo Commons Drive, Tupelo, MS). More than 10,000 alleged fentanyl...
Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
Women wanted after stealing $18K in merchandise from Polo store, police say
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Two women are wanted after stealing nearly $18,000 in merchandise from a store at the Tanger Outlets in Southaven, police said Tuesday. According to the Southaven Police Department, the women stole the items during “grab & go” thefts from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store on Airways Boulevard.
actionnews5.com
Family speaks out after MSCS employee found shot, killed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-Shelby County School District (MSCS) employee who failed to show up for work Tuesday has been shot and killed, police say. Lovanda Henderson, mother of 27-year-old Larry Thorn, is mourning the unexpected death of her oldest son. She said Thorn disappeared Monday night around 11...
Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
