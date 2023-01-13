ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcbi.com

Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Man arrested in Webster County faces rape charge

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is facing a rape charge in Webster County. Donald Jones was arrested around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Jones is in the Webster County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Law enforcement said the incident occurred on Saturday. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office did...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Missing Alzheimer’s patient found safe

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are trying to locate a missing Alzheimer’s patient in Calhoun County. Katie Kilgore Glaspie disappeared Monday afternoon, according to the Calhoun County sheriff. She drove away when her caregiver was inside a doctor’s office. She’s driving a maroon 2004 Mercury Marquis. The license...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
WREG

Woman warns others after losing $300 in Cash App scam

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — An apparent Cash App scam leaves a Germantown woman out $300, and there’s a chance more people were also taken for much more. The victim, who asked us not to use her name, described what happened Saturday while she was inside the Germantown Kroger on Farmington. “Before I was walking out, […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WREG

Four Germantown church members killed in Texas plane crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four members of a West Tennessee church died in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Yoakum, Texas. In a statement posted on Facebook, Harvest Church of Germantown, Tenn. identified those killed as executive pastor Bill Garner, Steve Tucker, Tyler Patterson, and Tyler Springer. Kennon Vaughan, the church’s lead pastor, was also on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

5-year-old’s death under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Tupelo police are investigating the death of a five-year-old. Police said they responded to a home on Gun Club Road around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 15. They discovered the five-year-old had died. Detectives said they are in the early stages of the investigation. The child has not been identified. Anyone […]
TUPELO, MS
tippahnews.com

Tippah County Man shoots11-month old before committing suicide

Tippah County man shot his 11 month old child before committing suicide. Terrible situation and prayers urgently needed. Kevin Haygood of Chalybeate in Tippah County died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting his 11-month-old baby early Friday. The baby is currently in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital...
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

A Family of Luckyday Scholars

Leaving the comfort and familiarity of a small town to join thousands of other students at the University of Mississippi can be a daunting experience for many freshmen. That wasn’t the case for Christene Chavez. When she first stepped on the Ole Miss campus two years ago as a...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company to pay $1.87M to settle false claims

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An orthopedic clinic in north Mississippi and its owner have agreed to pay more than $1.8 million to resolve allegations that the health care provider knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. New Albany, Mississippi-based Mitias Orthopaedics, PLLC, its owner, Dr. Hanna “Johnny” Mitias, and a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Family speaks out after MSCS employee found shot, killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis-Shelby County School District (MSCS) employee who failed to show up for work Tuesday has been shot and killed, police say. Lovanda Henderson, mother of 27-year-old Larry Thorn, is mourning the unexpected death of her oldest son. She said Thorn disappeared Monday night around 11...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy