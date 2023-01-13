ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Student charged with felonies in Edwardsville school threat

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTTiN_0kE70WBg00

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A student accused of a threat toward Edwardsville High School earlier this week is behind bars on multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged Spencer T. Hurley, 19, with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one count of disorderly conduct in the investigation. School officials were made aware of a threat of violence on Jan. 10.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Hurley reportedly made comments about “a detailed plan” to conduct a mass shooting at Edwardsville High School, and noted he would use “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to cause mass casualties. Court docs allege he made statements “knowing the threat to be false.”

Trending: Five noteworthy comments from John Mozeliak at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up

Edwardsville school officials received an anonymous tip Tuesday afternoon regarding a possible threat from Hurley.

“Reports such as this are deeply concerning and troubling to us,” said Madison County State’s Haine. “Violence in our schools is everyone’s nightmare. We are absolutely committed to making every effort to keep our children and our schools safe. That means our team acts with urgency and the utmost seriousness when we receive reports of possible violence. Our duty now is to present the facts and the applicable laws to the court, so that a judge can make informed decisions on how to deal with this individual in an appropriate manner while also protecting schools and students.”

Hurley is jailed in Madison County on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, Hurley could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison over the threat.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgel.com

Student Charged In Connection With Threat Report

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1 felony) and one count of disorderly conduct (class 4 felony). The offenses are alleged to have taken place on or about Tuesday (Jan 10).
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX2Now

Federal sentence for St. Louis man for 2020 armed robbery spree

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man was sentenced Tuesday for several armed robberies committed in the summer of 2020. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Louquincy Carr pleaded guilty in Sept. 2022 to four counts of armed business robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm in connection with those robberies, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wdml.com

Germantown man arrested for shooting neighbor’s dog

CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 62-year-old Germantown man on a Clinton County warrant charging him with felony aggravated cruelty to a companion animal. Dale Edward Litteken was served with the warrant Friday. He quickly posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from the Clinton County Jail.
GERMANTOWN, IL
KMOV

Woman shot, killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A woman was shot and killed in the Vandeventer neighborhood Monday evening, police said. The woman, around 30 years old, was found in the 4300 block of West Belle Place not conscious or breathing around 9:20 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Gun ban phone scam making rounds in Illinois

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department wants us to make you aware of a phone scam involving the assault weapons ban signed into law in Illinois. The Illinois Sheriffs Association says someone is using its name and opposition to the new law to try and take money from unsuspecting donors.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Washington Missourian

Pelton: Double homicide suspect taken into custody following multi-county vehicle pursuit

The man wanted in a double homicide at a rural Pacific residence was arrested in St. Louis after a pursuit by St. Louis city and county police Sunday. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Timothy J. Kalter, 39, was arrested late Sunday afternoon after his vehicle crashed on Interstate 55 near Bates avenue around 4:45 p.m. following a pursuit by St. Louis city police. Pelton said Kalter fled on foot after the crash but was later apprehended after an altercation with police. St. Louis county police spotted Kalter’s vehicle earlier in the afternoon and gave chase but lost the vehicle when it entered St. Louis city.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy