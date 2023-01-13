Student charged with felonies in Edwardsville school threat

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A student accused of a threat toward Edwardsville High School earlier this week is behind bars on multiple felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged Spencer T. Hurley, 19, with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one count of disorderly conduct in the investigation. School officials were made aware of a threat of violence on Jan. 10.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Hurley reportedly made comments about “a detailed plan” to conduct a mass shooting at Edwardsville High School, and noted he would use “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to cause mass casualties. Court docs allege he made statements “knowing the threat to be false.”

Edwardsville school officials received an anonymous tip Tuesday afternoon regarding a possible threat from Hurley.

“Reports such as this are deeply concerning and troubling to us,” said Madison County State’s Haine. “Violence in our schools is everyone’s nightmare. We are absolutely committed to making every effort to keep our children and our schools safe. That means our team acts with urgency and the utmost seriousness when we receive reports of possible violence. Our duty now is to present the facts and the applicable laws to the court, so that a judge can make informed decisions on how to deal with this individual in an appropriate manner while also protecting schools and students.”

Hurley is jailed in Madison County on a $150,000 bond. If convicted, Hurley could be sentenced up to 15 years in prison over the threat.

