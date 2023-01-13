Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone...
KBTX.com
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team earns first place at Fort Worth Stock Show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H participated at the Saturday Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Goat Judging Contest. Congratulations to Luke Sanders, Kyler Wendt, Taylor Colvin, and Will Philipello after winning first place out of 49 teams across Texas. Will was also named the first high individual, by...
KBTX.com
Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed. Amazon Prime customers can receive free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on millions of items...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
KBTX.com
Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
KBTX.com
Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation. The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland. Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.
KBTX.com
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other. The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest...
KBTX.com
Bryan beats Temple 63-60 Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (17-9, 2-1) picked up a 63-60 win over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym. T.J. Johnson was one of 4 Bryan players who scored in double figures. Johnson led Bryan with 16 points, while Jacob Walker added 14 points. Chris Maxey contributed 13 points and Zach Williams tossed in 10 points.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has confirmed Texas A&M University will block access to TikTok on its campus network and state-owned devices, as cybersecurity concerns grow over the popular social media app. “Based on both state and federal orders and concerns, Texas A&M has blocked access to TikTok from...
KBTX.com
Mumford powers past Snook 73-37
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford improved to 16-10 (2-0) in district play after beating Snook 73-37 at home Tuesday night. The Mustangs were led by Juan Cruz who had 17 points and LeAnthony Dykes who finished with 15 points. Mumford is on the road at Burton this Friday and Snook...
KBTX.com
Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!
KBTX.com
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station ISDs accept $1 million donations for school safety efforts
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation. At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.
KBTX.com
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
KBTX.com
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat. In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 85% of those youth used...
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
