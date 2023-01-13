ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Related
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed. Amazon Prime customers can receive free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on millions of items...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation. The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland. Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan beats Temple 63-60 Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (17-9, 2-1) picked up a 63-60 win over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym. T.J. Johnson was one of 4 Bryan players who scored in double figures. Johnson led Bryan with 16 points, while Jacob Walker added 14 points. Chris Maxey contributed 13 points and Zach Williams tossed in 10 points.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M University will block TikTok on its network and devices

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX has confirmed Texas A&M University will block access to TikTok on its campus network and state-owned devices, as cybersecurity concerns grow over the popular social media app. “Based on both state and federal orders and concerns, Texas A&M has blocked access to TikTok from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Mumford powers past Snook 73-37

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford improved to 16-10 (2-0) in district play after beating Snook 73-37 at home Tuesday night. The Mustangs were led by Juan Cruz who had 17 points and LeAnthony Dykes who finished with 15 points. Mumford is on the road at Burton this Friday and Snook...
MUMFORD, TX
KBTX.com

Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station ISDs accept $1 million donations for school safety efforts

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation. At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat. In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 85% of those youth used...
BRYAN, TX

