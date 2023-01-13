COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan and College Station ISD’s have accepted donations of up to $2.5 million from a local family foundation. At board meetings Tuesday night, the Donald and Donna Adam Family Foundation presented each district with $1 million to go toward safety and security efforts, with the potential to reach $2.5 million for each district. Donald Adam has been involved in the community for decades and is currently the chairman and CEO of American Momentum Bank.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO