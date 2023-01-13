Read full article on original website
Hearts Break As Shelter Given 1-Month-Old Puppy: 'Unwanted Christmas Gifts'
"Don't give out pets as gifts to someone who didn't ask for one or done research on how to care for it," a caption on a video featuring a puppy in an animal shelter warned.
smithmountainlake.com
Pets of the Week for Adoption
Casey, husky/border collie mixCasey is estimated to have been born sometime in July 2022. Casey is a sweet boy with lots of things to learn. He is good in a crate and is learning to walk on a leash. Sometimes he just sits taking everything in. Casey looks to be a Siberian husky mix, therefore any potential adoptees must understand the energy level before committing to him. Casey needs a fenced yard to run and play to keep him safe from getting lost. Casey has been microchipped, neutered, tested heartworm negative, and started on vaccinations.
Local Animal Shelter is Closing
Photo byImage Rights Purchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Getty ImagesonUnsplash.
pethelpful.com
Dog Marks 100 Days at Rescue Without One Person Interested in Adopting Her
Any amount of time an animal spends in a shelter is already long enough because well, no animal should have to live there. It should be everyone's goal to get every last animal a forever home. They deserve it! So maybe we should start by getting those animals who've been living in the shelters the longest home first!
animalfair.com
Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years
Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
Meet the 11 Talented Dogs with Special Needs Competing in Puppy Bowl 2023
The three-hour Puppy Bowl 2023 show will air on February 12 on Animal Planet — and stream on discovery+ Puppy Bowl XIX is almost here. Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl is coming back for its 19th year of canine competition. The famous furry sports event features rescue puppies playing their version of football on Super Bowl Sunday. Puppy Bowl 2023 will be the largest yet, with 122 puppy players from 67 different shelters and rescues making up the event's Team Ruff and Team Fluff. Among the peppy pets...
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
pethelpful.com
Shelters Are Already Seeing Christmas Puppies Being Returned and It's Heartbreaking
It might have been 'the most wonderful time of the year' for people, but for the new puppies and dogs given as gifts this year, it's quite possibly the scariest. Although a lot of these new furry family members are loved just as much as their gifter would hope, there are always going to be some who end up in the wrong situation. And that means they'll end up at the shelter.
pethelpful.com
Shelter Full of Dogs with No Potential Adopters During the Holidays Is Heartbreaking
As you and your loved ones gather around the dinner table this holiday season, it can be heartbreaking to remember all of the people and animals who won't be enjoying the same kind of comfort. Shelter pets, in particular, will be missing out on a lot of warmth, love, and delicious food this winter, so it's difficult to see crowded kennels. Unfortunately, though, that's exactly what @heartsforpawsrescuedavis is seeing this Christmas.
Upworthy
A homeless man rushed into a burning animal shelter. He saved every single pet.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on December 28, 2020. It has since been updated. On December 18, 2020, the W-Underdogs shelter in Atlanta, Georgia, went up in flames. Keith Walker, a 53-year-old homeless man, rushed into the fire to save the poor animals trapped inside. Though he was incredibly nervous, he rose to the occasion and managed to save every single cat and dog inside the shelter. Gracie Hamlin, the founder of W-Underdogs, called Walker her "guardian angel." She could not be more grateful for his act of heroism. Though the animal shelter was not completely destroyed by the fire, it has been left inhospitable. Thankfully, the shelter was just a week away from moving to a new location, CNN reports.
a-z-animals.com
The 15 Best Small Dog Breeds Ranked
Whether you’re looking for a first-time companion or another furry friend to add to your family, a small dog might be the right choice. Dogs come in all colors, temperaments, and sizes. If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, carefully consider your needs and restrictions and what you value in a dog. Remember: dogs are forever companions and should not be taken on lightly. Here, we’ll discover the 15 best small dog breeds.
pethelpful.com
10-Year-Old Dog's Sad Reaction to Being Overlooked at Adoption Event Is Devastating
A Jacksonville, North Carolina-based animal rescue, known on TikTok as @adoptionfirstnc, recently held an adoption event where people could meet all the animals available for adoption. We love that idea! Well, that is until we see some animals get overlooked, which absolutely breaks us.
Photographer captures the heartbreaking final moments of pets with their owners
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Trigger warning: The article contains images and themes of animal death that readers may find disturbing. The death of a beloved pet is no less heartbreaking than the demise of a family member or...
pethelpful.com
Pet Turkey's Excited Reaction to Dad Coming Home Is Everything
When you think of affectionate pets who get excited to see mom or dad coming home, the first animals that come to mind are probably dogs or cats. Welp, after watching the following charming video that TikTok user @PepperPattison posted, you can add turkeys to that list!. Just check out...
Tears as 'Scared' Rescue Dog Learns to Use Stairs After Being Kept in Cage
"She will be the best doggo when she settles in," one TikToker wrote, while another commented, "Her life is going to be so much better because of your family."
pethelpful.com
Moment Feral Rescue Kitten Starts Learning to Trust Is So Heartwarming
There is nothing cuter than a young kitten, even if it basically hates humans and is probably contemplating murder when you try and feed it a treat or give it affection. Feral kittens are so untrustworthy! It takes time and patience and a lot of bribery to get these babies to chill out.
In a 'Christmas miracle,' family reunited with their dog found 60 miles away in the cold woods
She ran away on the 4th of July because she got scared.
petpress.net
9 Loyal Cat Breeds That Will Love You Forever
Cats may be known for their independent streaks, but loyal cat breeds have been stealing hearts—and attention—for centuries!. From the ancient Egyptians’ reverence of the regal and loyal Sphynx to loyal lap cats like the Ragdoll. Loyal cats are as diverse in personality and appearance as they...
Laughter at Staffordshire Bull Terrier's Tantrum Over 4-minute Late Dinner
"He's gonna waste away," wrote one TikTok user, while another posted about the viral video, "The lip smack, love a dramatic munchieeee."
