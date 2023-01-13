Read full article on original website
Related
Overnight house fire displaces 3 in Pungo
Officials are now investigating what caused a house fire that left three people without a home in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Inmate from Chesapeake Correctional dies at hospital
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14. Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics. EMS rushed Carlos Bland to the hospital where...
windsorweekly.com
Newport News man charged with killing teenager, leaving body in Isle of Wight County
A Newport News man has been charged with killing a Williamsburg teenager and leaving her body in Isle of Wight County. Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with the assistance of the Newport News Police Department, arrested Andarius McClelland on Jan. 17. Eighteen-year-old Aonesty Selby was found dead...
Names of 3 killed by fire outside Elizabeth City confirmed by family
Out in front of the house now stands three crosses for the victims.
Victim of fatal vehicle crash in Chesapeake identified: Police
One man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has since been identified. An adult female suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized as a result of the crash.
Several pets killed in Chesapeake house fire, family of 7 displaced
Several pets were killed and a family of seven is without a home after a fire in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.
Newport News man charged with murder of missing woman found dead in Isle of Wight County
ISLE OF WIGHT, Va. — A Newport News man has been arrested for the death of a missing Williamsburg woman whose body was later found in rural Isle of Wight County, deputies said. Family members reported Aonesty Selby missing after she was last seen on Wednesday, January 11. She...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
Man killed, another hurt in Park Place section of Norfolk, police say
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in the Park Place section of Norfolk early Sunday morning, police said. The investigation began when police were called to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital around 4:40 a.m. after two men showed up with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WAVY News 10
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old
ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
19-year-old killed in Hampton shooting Sunday night
A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Hampton over the weekend, police said in a press release. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the first block of County Street.
1 dead, another injured after Colonial Ave. double shooting: Police
Norfolk police have confirmed that 37-year-old Omon Hamlin has died as a result of his injuries from a double shooting in Norfolk on Saturday.
WAVY News 10
Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
WAVY News 10
Tractor-trailer, school bus crash in Suffolk, fuel spilled
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus Tuesday afternoon on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk leaked diesel fuel on the road but caused no injuries to any of the seven people involved, a city official said. The crash took place around 3:22 p.m. in the...
3 die in Elizabeth City house fire
Three people were found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Elizabeth City.
Violent weekend: 12 shot, 2 killed in Hampton Roads
Gun violence continues to plaque cities across Hampton Roads. Two people have died and at least 10 others were hurt in a string of shootings over the weekend.
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire early Friday morning: Sheriff
Three people were killed in a house fire in Elizabeth City on Friday, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.
13newsnow.com
Three found dead in Elizabeth City fire
This happened just after midnight on Millpond Road in Elizabeth City. When firefighters arrived, they say the building was engulfed in flames.
Windsor officers who pulled over Army lieutenant ordered to pay less than $4,000
A verdict has been reached on Tuesday in the $1.5 million lawsuit filed by Army Lt. Caron Nazario, who is suing two Windsor police officers for a controversial December 2020 traffic stop.
NBC12
Woman found dead along dirt path in Wight County
ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a remote area in Isle of Wight County. Deputies were called to the Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, Virginia, for a report of a dead...
Comments / 0