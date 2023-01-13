ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

Inmate from Chesapeake Correctional dies at hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14. Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics. EMS rushed Carlos Bland to the hospital where...
Newport News man charged with murder of Williamsburg 18-year-old

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder following the death of 18-year-old Aonesty Selby of Williamsburg, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening. 21-year-old Andarius McClelland of Newport News was arrested and charged...
Inmate dies at Western Tidewater Regional Jail

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate inside of Western Tidewater Regional Jail on Monday. At 10 a.m. an officer saw a medical emergency inside of a security block and called for medical and security help. Medical staff started to perform CPR and the use of an AED.
Tractor-trailer, school bus crash in Suffolk, fuel spilled

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus Tuesday afternoon on Pruden Boulevard in Suffolk leaked diesel fuel on the road but caused no injuries to any of the seven people involved, a city official said. The crash took place around 3:22 p.m. in the...
Woman found dead along dirt path in Wight County

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - Deputies with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office are investigating following the discovery of a woman’s body in a remote area in Isle of Wight County. Deputies were called to the Blue Ridge Trail in Windsor, Virginia, for a report of a dead...
