NBC Washington
8 People Shot at Florida Car Show
Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said. St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. Monday to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, where shots rang out during the MLK Day celebration. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.
Car Fire On I-195 In Upper Freehold Township
January 16, 2023 UPPER FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Firefighters from Hope Fire Company responded to I-195 west bound in the area…
Man struck and killed in crosswalk was on vacation in N.J.
The man struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning while using a crosswalk at an intersection in Freehold Township has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Taylor from Guyana. Taylor was using a crosswalk around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 southbound and Schibanoff Lane in Freehold as...
Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead. Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
NBC Washington
Proposed DC Bill Would Offer Residents $400+ for E-Bike Purchase
A D.C. councilmember wants to make buying an electronic bike more affordable. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced a bill to create a rebate program that would partially reimburse residents who buy an e-bike from a retailer in the District. Most residents could receive an instant rebate of $400 or...
lakeexpo.com
Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business
LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
longisland.com
Long Island’s Favorite Bagel Revealed!
If you start your morning off with a Bagel then today is an important day! It’s National Bagel Day! A day to be celebrated and enjoyed with a cup of joe. As you sit back and read this article ask yourself what is the best type of bagel of all time? Do you like to play things safe with a plain bagel, are you living life on the edge with an everything bagel or do you just enjoy the simple things and go with an egg bagel.
Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and residents in the area of Leesville Road worked out a tentative agreement to stop the construction of private religious high schools approved to be built. Under that deal, the developer would agree to a land swap with the township to relocate his project to an area near the Jackson Township and Lakewood border, near Cross Street. In return, the township would take ownership of the Leesville Road property and preserve it forever as open space. The agreement has been finalized by township lawyers, and developer Mordechai Eichorn is waiting to The post Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances appeared first on Shore News Network.
longisland.com
Ten Great Dive Bars on Long Island
Don’t expect much and you won’t be disappointed. We found ten of our favorite so-called dive bars across Long Island. Basically, local places to have a drink or two and maybe a bite to eat. No pretense. No gimmicks. No dress code. Just a local place to hoist a few.
NBC Washington
Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Reflects on His Time in Office and What's Next
Maryland’s incoming governor Democrat Wes Moore will be sworn in Wednesday — taking the office from one of the highest-polling governors in America, Larry Hogan. Hogan, a native Prince Georgian whose dad was a county executive and U.S. congressman, says he never imagined he'd be governor of his home state.
NBC Washington
DC Honors Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy With Parade, Volunteering and Music
Washingtonians are honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by giving back to their communities, marching for peace and justice and reflecting on the civil rights leader’s legacy in the District and beyond. Many people are expected to stop by the MLK memorial along the National...
