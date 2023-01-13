ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Washington

8 People Shot at Florida Car Show

Eight people were injured in a shooting at a car show during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, sheriff's officials said. St. Lucie County Sheriff's deputies responded at around 5:20 p.m. Monday to the area of Avenue M and 13th Street, where shots rang out during the MLK Day celebration. Nearly 1,000 people were in attendance.
FORT PIERCE, FL
CBS New York

Narcan administered to state trooper after opioid exposure

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- New video shows a close call for a New York state trooper.It happened Thursday afternoon on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead.  Body camera video shows troopers saving the life of a driver believed to be having an opioid overdose.Moments later, one of those troopers began having symptoms from exposure.You can see the trooper being administered Narcan.That trooper and the driver are both OK.The driver is facing drug charges.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
NBC Washington

Proposed DC Bill Would Offer Residents $400+ for E-Bike Purchase

A D.C. councilmember wants to make buying an electronic bike more affordable. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced a bill to create a rebate program that would partially reimburse residents who buy an e-bike from a retailer in the District. Most residents could receive an instant rebate of $400 or...
lakeexpo.com

Police Looking For Thief Who Stole Equipment From Lake Area Business

LINN CREEK, Mo. — A thief swiped thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Lake of the Ozarks area electric company Catalyst Electric this week, and authorities are looking for the man who was spotted on the company's security cameras. According to business owners, the theft took place at...
LINN CREEK, MO
longisland.com

Long Island’s Favorite Bagel Revealed!

If you start your morning off with a Bagel then today is an important day! It’s National Bagel Day! A day to be celebrated and enjoyed with a cup of joe. As you sit back and read this article ask yourself what is the best type of bagel of all time? Do you like to play things safe with a plain bagel, are you living life on the edge with an everything bagel or do you just enjoy the simple things and go with an egg bagel.
NEW YORK STATE
Shore News Network

Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Jackson Township Mayor Michael Reina and residents in the area of Leesville Road worked out a tentative agreement to stop the construction of private religious high schools approved to be built. Under that deal, the developer would agree to a land swap with the township to relocate his project to an area near the Jackson Township and Lakewood border, near Cross Street. In return, the township would take ownership of the Leesville Road property and preserve it forever as open space. The agreement has been finalized by township lawyers, and developer Mordechai Eichorn is waiting to The post Deal to relocate private religious schools from Leesville Road at risk over political grievances appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
longisland.com

Ten Great Dive Bars on Long Island

Don’t expect much and you won’t be disappointed. We found ten of our favorite so-called dive bars across Long Island. Basically, local places to have a drink or two and maybe a bite to eat. No pretense. No gimmicks. No dress code. Just a local place to hoist a few.

Comments / 0

Community Policy