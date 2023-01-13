Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!
KBTX.com
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
KBTX.com
Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station adds twist to classic story
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is kicking off its 34th season with a prequel to a classic story. “Peter and the Starcatcher” will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the story of “Peter Pan.” The show shares how Peter Pan got to Neverland and how Captain Hook and Tinkerbell came to be.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Apex Performance Vision offers therapeutic activities, eye-tracking screenings at upcoming Birthday Bash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Lisa Januskey came on First News at Four as the Apex Performance Vision Team is inviting everyone to its first-ever birthday bash. The event commemorates the success of 22 graduates who have achieved grade-level reading performance, straightened their turned eyes without surgery, rid themselves of double vision, carsickness, and headaches, improved vision in their lazy eye, and overcome life-altering traumatic brain injuries that impaired visual function.
KBTX.com
Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation. The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC...
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone...
KBTX.com
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other. The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team earns first place at Fort Worth Stock Show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H participated at the Saturday Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Goat Judging Contest. Congratulations to Luke Sanders, Kyler Wendt, Taylor Colvin, and Will Philipello after winning first place out of 49 teams across Texas. Will was also named the first high individual, by...
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
kwhi.com
133rd MAIFEST ROYALTY ANNOUNCED AT SERENADE
A warm and windy afternoon greeted the Royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest Sunday. The Royalty was announced at the Maifest Serenade Sunday afternoon at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheater at Hohlt Park. Serving as this year’s Junior Royalty are Virginia Kate Priesmeyer and Luke Robert Hyatt. They will...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all year long
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosted dozens of visitors on Monday who were looking to educate themselves on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day. The museum in Bryan offers specialized exhibits and year-round displays of historic figures like Martin Luther King Jr. Jean Marie Rich said there’s no better place she’d rather spend her MLK Day than at the museum.
KBTX.com
Local Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. members share excitement for in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. is hosting the 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March & Program in person for the first time in two years. The event starts at 10 a.m. Monday at Sadie Thomas Park and will conclude at Rudder High School.
KBTX.com
Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed. Amazon Prime customers can receive free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on millions of items...
KBTX.com
Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
KBTX.com
Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
KBTX.com
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
KBTX.com
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
Comments / 0