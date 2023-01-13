ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station adds twist to classic story

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station is kicking off its 34th season with a prequel to a classic story. “Peter and the Starcatcher” will give audiences a behind-the-scenes look into the story of “Peter Pan.” The show shares how Peter Pan got to Neverland and how Captain Hook and Tinkerbell came to be.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Apex Performance Vision offers therapeutic activities, eye-tracking screenings at upcoming Birthday Bash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Dr. Lisa Januskey came on First News at Four as the Apex Performance Vision Team is inviting everyone to its first-ever birthday bash. The event commemorates the success of 22 graduates who have achieved grade-level reading performance, straightened their turned eyes without surgery, rid themselves of double vision, carsickness, and headaches, improved vision in their lazy eye, and overcome life-altering traumatic brain injuries that impaired visual function.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation. The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

133rd MAIFEST ROYALTY ANNOUNCED AT SERENADE

A warm and windy afternoon greeted the Royalty for the 133rd Brenham Maifest Sunday. The Royalty was announced at the Maifest Serenade Sunday afternoon at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheater at Hohlt Park. Serving as this year’s Junior Royalty are Virginia Kate Priesmeyer and Luke Robert Hyatt. They will...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley African American Museum commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all year long

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley African American Museum hosted dozens of visitors on Monday who were looking to educate themselves on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day. The museum in Bryan offers specialized exhibits and year-round displays of historic figures like Martin Luther King Jr. Jean Marie Rich said there’s no better place she’d rather spend her MLK Day than at the museum.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed. Amazon Prime customers can receive free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on millions of items...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy