Bryan, TX

Bryan beats Temple 63-60 Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (17-9, 2-1) picked up a 63-60 win over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym. T.J. Johnson was one of 4 Bryan players who scored in double figures. Johnson led Bryan with 16 points, while Jacob Walker added 14 points. Chris Maxey contributed 13 points and Zach Williams tossed in 10 points.
BRYAN, TX
Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
CALDWELL, TX
Mumford powers past Snook 73-37

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford improved to 16-10 (2-0) in district play after beating Snook 73-37 at home Tuesday night. The Mustangs were led by Juan Cruz who had 17 points and LeAnthony Dykes who finished with 15 points. Mumford is on the road at Burton this Friday and Snook...
MUMFORD, TX
Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation. The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC...
BRYAN, TX
Casarez off to hot start, ready to ‘run it back’ one more year

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Indoor Track and Field season got underway over the weekend at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville. One of several standout performances was from senior distance runner Eric Casarez. He set a new personal best in the mile at 4:02.55 which makes him the sixth-best performer in school history. Casarez beat his previous personal best by over five seconds, a hot start to the season which sets a high bar for the rest of the year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!
BRYAN, TX
Aggies’ Schedule Updated for the Shriners College Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team had a portion of its 2023 schedule reshuffled on Tuesday when officials from the Houston Astros released an updated slate for this year’s Shriners Children’s College Classic. The changes were made to accommodate travel issues for incoming teams and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland. Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Men’s Tennis Opens Dual Match Schedule at San Diego

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens its dual match schedule Wednesday, January 18 versus San Diego, with first serve is set for 2 p.m. CT at the Hogan Tennis Center. The Aggies look to hit the ground running following a productive week of preparation...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Women’s Golf Wins The Cactus Match Play to Preview Spring Season

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. “Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 5 women’s tennis open spring slate with home doubleheader

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens its spring season on Tuesday, January 17th with a doubleheader versus Houston and Prairie View A&M. “The team is very excited for the season opener,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “Our preparation has been exceptional, and we are looking forward to getting this season underway.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
HEARNE, TX
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone...
BRYAN, TX
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
BRYAN, TX
Aggies face Gators in second match-up this month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team puts its season-best six-game winning streak on the line when the Aggies host the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Reed Arena. It will be the first “mirror game” rematch for the Aggies, who opened SEC play...
GAINESVILLE, FL

