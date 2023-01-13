Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Bryan beats Temple 63-60 Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings (17-9, 2-1) picked up a 63-60 win over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym. T.J. Johnson was one of 4 Bryan players who scored in double figures. Johnson led Bryan with 16 points, while Jacob Walker added 14 points. Chris Maxey contributed 13 points and Zach Williams tossed in 10 points.
KBTX.com
Gambling for a good cause in Caldwell
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Rotary Club is getting ready for its only fundraiser of the year. Casino Night is a full casino experience with blackjack tables, roulette, Texas Hold’em and more. For $50, guests will receive a fajita meal and $5,000 in chips. At the end of...
KBTX.com
Mumford powers past Snook 73-37
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mumford improved to 16-10 (2-0) in district play after beating Snook 73-37 at home Tuesday night. The Mustangs were led by Juan Cruz who had 17 points and LeAnthony Dykes who finished with 15 points. Mumford is on the road at Burton this Friday and Snook...
KBTX.com
Palace Theater renovations underway, opening in time for spring 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -After closing just a year ago, the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan is preparing to open its doors again. Although before they’re ready for guests, the historic theater is getting a major renovation. The City of Bryan is partnering with the Schulman family’s company called EPMC...
KBTX.com
Casarez off to hot start, ready to ‘run it back’ one more year
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Indoor Track and Field season got underway over the weekend at the Arkansas Invitational in Fayetteville. One of several standout performances was from senior distance runner Eric Casarez. He set a new personal best in the mile at 4:02.55 which makes him the sixth-best performer in school history. Casarez beat his previous personal best by over five seconds, a hot start to the season which sets a high bar for the rest of the year.
KBTX.com
Attend one or many of the fun events happening at The Queen Theatre
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With a fan favorite returning and brand new events being added to the calendar, the fun is ramping up at The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan. Back by popular demand is the musical spin on the traditional game of Bingo; “Singo.” Grab your friends and head to The Queen every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. There’s a prize for every winner!
KBTX.com
Aggies’ Schedule Updated for the Shriners College Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M baseball team had a portion of its 2023 schedule reshuffled on Tuesday when officials from the Houston Astros released an updated slate for this year’s Shriners Children’s College Classic. The changes were made to accommodate travel issues for incoming teams and...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M looking to move Fish Camp closer to main campus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University is exploring the idea of moving Fish Camp from East Texas to a location closer to Aggieland. Fish Camp has held its three-day, two-night sessions for incoming freshmen at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center in Palestine, Texas for more than 60 years, but school leaders are citing limited space and access to amenities and safety-oriented services as a reason for moving elsewhere.
KBTX.com
No. 5 A&M women’s tennis opens season with 7-0 sweeps of Houston & Prairie View
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The No. 5 Texas A&M Women’s Tennis team dominated the Houston Cougars and the Prairie View A&M Panthers, picking up a pair of 7-0 victories in a doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center to start its 2023 spring campaign. Starting the day, Carson Branstine/Daria Smetannikov...
KBTX.com
Men’s Tennis Opens Dual Match Schedule at San Diego
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team opens its dual match schedule Wednesday, January 18 versus San Diego, with first serve is set for 2 p.m. CT at the Hogan Tennis Center. The Aggies look to hit the ground running following a productive week of preparation...
KBTX.com
Women’s Golf Wins The Cactus Match Play to Preview Spring Season
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play event at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. “Winning is a bonus but getting reps in that format was the real prize,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We were able to put into practice a lot of things that we have been working on at home against three really good teams. The weather was tough today with some rain and cold temperatures, but we responded really well to that. I am excited to get the spring started in a couple of weeks.”
KBTX.com
Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Waterford College Station assisted living facility celebrated a milestone birthday for one resident on Monday. Marcelina Hernandez turned 100 years old today. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Hernandez was honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps after serving in the Philippines...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team earns first place at Fort Worth Stock Show
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County 4-H participated at the Saturday Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Goat Judging Contest. Congratulations to Luke Sanders, Kyler Wendt, Taylor Colvin, and Will Philipello after winning first place out of 49 teams across Texas. Will was also named the first high individual, by...
KBTX.com
No. 5 women’s tennis open spring slate with home doubleheader
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 5 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opens its spring season on Tuesday, January 17th with a doubleheader versus Houston and Prairie View A&M. “The team is very excited for the season opener,” said head coach Mark Weaver. “Our preparation has been exceptional, and we are looking forward to getting this season underway.”
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. This home, built by Omega Builders, is loaded with upgrades. The kitchen features stone...
KBTX.com
College Station pastor to lead discussion of Dr. King book, “Strength to Love”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The book, “Strength to love” is filled with inspiring messages once spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and later this week, it will be a topic of discussion at the Lincoln Recreational Center. Pastor Dan de Leon of Friends Congregational Church in College...
KBTX.com
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
KBTX.com
Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers roll into College Station for car show
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Car enthusiasts and coffee lovers rolled into Century Square in College Station Sunday for Cars and Coffee, a monthly event that brings car lovers together to fellowship with each other. The free event was hosted by Century Square, The Texas A&M Sports Car Club, and Harvest...
KBTX.com
Aggies face Gators in second match-up this month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team puts its season-best six-game winning streak on the line when the Aggies host the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Reed Arena. It will be the first “mirror game” rematch for the Aggies, who opened SEC play...
Comments / 0